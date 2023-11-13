Conclusion of the artificial intelligence program, which aims to introduce cardiac catheterization doctors to the latest applications of AI in the fields of interventional cardiology treatments.

Dubai, UAE: The Gulf Intervention Society (GIS) launches its fifth edition of the leading GGC conference, which brings together senior interventional cardiology specialists and a number of cardiology and interventional surgery specialists from the region and globe, to research the future treatments and discuss the latest findings of science and research in this field, in order to enhance cooperation between regional and international bodies, in addition to adopting best practices in the field of interventional cardiac and vascular surgeries. The conference will be held from the 16th to 18th of November 2023 at Intercontinental Festival City Hotel, Dubai.

The President of the Gulf Intervention Society and Cardiologist King Abdulaziz Cardiac Center National Guard Hospital, Riyadh, Dr. Fawaz Almutairi said: “It’s my pleasure to launch the fifth edition conference of the GIS, where it will discuss a number of important topics that have recently been highlighted in the fields of cardiac treatments globally. At this event, live cases will be presented to discuss how to address the challenges of birth defects, in addition to the most prominent challenges of clinical trials that were presented at international and regional conferences and are presented by a large group of cardiologists and interventionists in all the countries of the world.”

The Board members of the Gulf Intervention Society (GIS), which is also a part of the Gulf Heart Association consist of regional cardiac catheterization and intervention led by President Dr. Fawaz Almutairi, Consultant Interventional cardiology, Cardiologist at the National Guard Hospital in Riyadh, Vice President Dr. Abdullah Shehab Professor of Cardiology, UAE, General Secretary Mousa Akbar Consultant Interventional Cardiologist and Head of Cardiology Unit at Al Sabah Hospital in Kuwait and Treasurer Khalid Bin Thani, Cardiovascular Medicine and Interventional Cardiology, Salmaniya Medical Complex, Bahrain, in addition of twenty cardiovascular specialists from GCC area (Bahrain, Kuwait, UAE, Oman, Qatar and Saudi Arabia). The Council also welcomes national and regional participation by cardiovascular specialists to work together and bear our responsibility towards patients, the medical fellowship, and the healthcare sector in general.

Prof. Fawaz added: “In line with the GIS's steadfast commitment to staying at the forefront of medical advancements, the conference will delve into the transformative power of digital technologies in healthcare development, with a particular focus on cardiac catheterization. Experts will explore the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into this critical procedure, showcasing its potential to revolutionize disease detection, diagnostic accuracy, and interventional procedures. Participants will gain insights into the application of AI in CT imaging, its role in enhancing valve diagnosis, and the potential of automation, robotics, and remote control in interventional cardiology. Hands-on training sessions will provide attendees with practical experience in applying AI to coronary, interventional, and CT vascular imaging, as well as the utilization of augmented reality and virtual reality for organ function assessment using robots.

This concluding session marks the culmination of the AI program that commenced in June 2023. Participants will be presented with a Certificate of Attendance jointly approved by the Gulf Interventional Society (GIS) and the Society for Cardiovascular Angiography and Interventions (SCAI), recognizing their dedication and commitment to this enriching educational journey”.

The scientific committee of the GIS also includes a number of prominent doctors from the Arab world who contributed to developing distinguished content that discusses the latest technologies in the fields of cardiac catheterization, including Dr. Ahmed Al Shatti (Kuwait), Dr. Eisa Aldhaheri (UAE), Dr. Fawaz bardooli (Bahrain), Muthanna Alquraishi (Iraq), Dr. Omar Altamimi (Qatar), Dr. Rash Bawardy and Dr Sondos Samargandy (KSA).

Vice President Dr. Abdullah Shehab Professor of Cardiology quoted “This year's conference stands out with the groundbreaking addition of dedicated discussion sessions exploring the pivotal role of artificial intelligence (AI) in identifying key challenges and showcasing the innovative experiences shared by the Society for Cardiovascular Angiography and Interventions (SCAI). We will delve into diverse treatment approaches, fostering knowledge and awareness in several critical cases. A particular focus will be on the case of a pregnant woman facing severe mitral stenosis, addressing the complexities of atrial septal defect (ASD) and the challenges associated with ST-elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI) in pregnant patients".

The GIS aims to lead the cardiovascular surgery community by providing guidance, and education, and sharing the latest research. Thus, GIS's responsibility is to promote the highest possible levels of education, research tools and community interactions, in addition to sharing social responsibility towards patients by healthcare professionals.

General Secretary Mousa Akbar, Consultant interventional Cardiologist and Head of the

Cardiology Unit Al Sabah Hospital, Kuwait said “Over the past few years, the GIS conference has always constituted a platform of credibility regionally and globally. We are always keen to enhance our social responsibility and continue to spread awareness in the healthcare sector, as these series of events constituted a turning point for advancing this sector through the exchange of knowledge and experiences between doctors from around the world. Over the past years, we have witnessed a significant increase in the participation rate in our conferences from Arab and international countries, and the participation of many institutions and associations, especially the Indonesian Heart Association, Pakistan Cardiac Society, Japanese Circulation Society… and many more. Therefore, we are pleased to invite you to attend the fifth edition of the GIS conference.

This year, the event will also witness more than 23 complex cases that will be discussed live, and 30 cases recorded over the 3 scientific days, in addition to 4 operations that will be broadcast live from: the National Heart Center in Royal Hospital, Muscat, Oman, Al Qassimi Hospital, Sharjah, UAE, King Abdulaziz Cardiac Center, National Guard Hospital, Riyadh, KSA, and Chest Diseases Hospital, Kuwait.

Treasurer Khalid Bin Thani added” The GIS 2023 conference, held under the patronage of the Dubai Health Authorities (DHA) and Emirates Health Services (EHS), welcomes the support of esteemed organizations including the Emirates Cardiac Society (ECS), Society for Cardiovascular Angiography and Interventions (SCAI), and Saudi Arabia Cardiac Intervention Society (SACIS). The GIS Society and conference are managed by ICOM, a leading medical conference organizer in Africa & the Middle East”.

Dr. Khalid added,” The GIS 2022 hosted more than 900 attendees from healthcare providers and specialists, in addition to the participation of more than 450 virtually and this year we are targeting more Physical attendance from all the region and since the inauguration of such an Iconic event in 2018, the GIS Conference has seen an increase in attendance and participation by over 70% annually”.

About Gulf Intervention Society Conference (GIS):

GIS was established in 2018, it is part of the Gulf Heart Association, its main objective is to explore the best future treatments of the interventional cardiac surgery domain. With the great success and achievement that medicine has witnessed in this domain at the local, regional and global levels, GIS aims to collect all efforts and expertise to serve all health workers in different parts of the world. and encourage medical researchers to develop practical, scientific and research efforts to serve society.

The responsibility of the GIS is highlighted in promoting the adoption of best therapeutic practices through research and education to achieve quality healthcare, to fulfill that mission, GIS recognizes its responsibility to promote the highest possible educational levels, research tools, community interactions, and ethical behavior by its members. GIS encourages national and regional interventionists to join the society and welcome their addition and participation, as well as develop a vision of cooperation between regional and international bodies in the field of Cardiovascular Intervention.

The Gulf Intervention Society's role has emerged in recent years by educating regional communities about the importance of physical activities that contribute to a healthy heart. The society continued its educational role to train and educate all interventionists and cardiologists around the Gulf and Middle East area through a series of successful virtual events.

Hence, the GIS annual conference this year will be streamed live and held as in past years in Intercontinental Festival City Dubai Hotel, UAE On this Occasion, we gladly welcome you to our mega networking conference that will be held in Dubai from 16-18 of November 2023

