The Labour Fund “Tamkeen” inaugurated the Kingdom of Bahrain's pavilion today at the “Big 5 Global" exhibition, held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from November 26th to 29th 2024. The pavilion included nine Bahraini companies of various sizes in the construction sector.

The Big 5 Global, in its 45th edition, is the largest and most influential event for the construction and building industry in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia. It serves as an international gathering for experts and professionals, attracting over 100,000 participants from around the world, with more than 300 speakers discussing opportunities and challenges in that sector.

Tamkeen’s support for the local companies at the “Big 5 Global” exhibition aligns with its 2024 strategic priorities focused on three pillars: increasing economic participation through employment opportunities for new market entrants, expanding career development opportunities available to the Bahraini workforce, and further developing the private sector by supporting enterprises to drive impact and sustainable development in the economy.

In addition, Tamkeen is committed to supporting Bahraini companies in expanding and growing within the rapidly developing construction sector. Participating in exhibitions like “Big 5 Global" provides an opportunity to enhance local and international presence, increase competitiveness through networking with specialists and potential suppliers, and secure business deals. These initiatives positively impact the national economy and contribute to creating promising job opportunities for Bahraini talent, showcasing the potential of the vastly growing construction sector, which contributed 7.1% to Bahrain’s national GDP last year.

Tamkeen offers various programs to support companies of all economic sizes and development stages, aimed at enhancing their growth potential. The enterprise support programs provide financial, advisory, and technical support to all enterprises, which leads to strengthening the entrepreneurial ecosystem and creates promising job opportunities for local talent.

