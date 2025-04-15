Dubai-UAE: The Global Prompt Engineering Championship, organized by the Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence (DCAI), has returned for its second edition, announcing 24 finalists from 16 countries who will compete in the concluding round. The finals will be held from 22–23 April at AREA 2071 in Emirates Towers, as part of Dubai AI Week, running from the 21st to the 25th of April, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF).

Supported by the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, the championship has attracted over 3,800 entries from 125 countries, with 24 finalists selected through a peer voting system. The competition features four main categories - Art, Video, Coding, and Gaming - with a total prize pool of AED 1 million.

The finalists will showcase their skills in prompt engineering using leading generative AI tools such as ChatGPT and Midjourney AI. Each participant is tasked with producing original, high-quality content within a limited timeframe, guided by clear, effective, and specific prompts.

Day 1 of the championship will see six participants from each of the four categories competing before a judging panel comprising experts from both government and private sector entities in the UAE and abroad. Submissions will be evaluated based on three main criteria: accuracy, quality, and creativity in content generation. At the end of the day, the panel will select the top three participants from each category to advance to the final round on Day 2.

The judging panel includes Giuseppe Moscatello from Evolve, Hesham Al Olama from the Dubai Media Council, Hana Kazim from Wiswas, Maitha Al Beloushi from Dubai Culture & Arts Authority, Rashed Al Awar from Dubai Police, Michael Bradbury from the Centre for Entertainment Arts (CEA), Paul Maddox from Microsoft, Ashok Gelal from CloudStack, and Mohammed Al Mansoori from Trescend, among others.

In addition to the championship, Dubai AI Week will feature several key events across the city. These include:

The AI Retreat on 21 April at the Museum of the Future

The Dubai Assembly for AI from 21 to 25 April at Area 2071

The Dubai AI Festival on 23 and 24 April at Madinat Jumeirah

The Machines Can See Summit on 23 and 24 April at the Museum of the Future and Area 2071

8th International Conference on Education Quality from 22 to 24 April at Grand Hyatt Dubai

The HIMSS Executive Summit 2025 on 23 April at Emirates Towers Hotel

The Dubai AI Week Hackathon on 25 April at Area 2071

AI Week in Schools, hosted throughout the week by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA)

Dubai AI Week is expected to welcome more than 10,000 participants from over 100 countries. The program will feature more than 150 sessions, including keynotes, panel discussions, and workshops, with over 180 speakers discussing the future of AI across various sectors.

The week will also witness the participation of more than 15 international delegations from countries including South Korea, Canada, India, Australia, Germany, Italy, South Africa, and the United States. More than 25 global technology companies, including Google, Microsoft, Meta, IBM, Gartner, and Swift, will be showcasing their latest innovations and expertise in the field of AI. Visitors will also have the opportunity to explore more than 140 interactive demos throughout the week.

For more information about the Global Prompt Engineering Championship, visit: www.challenge.dub.ai

To view the full Dubai AI Week agenda and list of events, visit: https://week.dub.ai/