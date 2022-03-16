Dubai: The Israel pavilion at EXPO 2020 will be hosting a physical celebration of Purim, for the first time in the GCC. Purim, which literally means “lots” and is sometimes known as the “feast of lots” is a Jewish holiday in which Jews commemorate being saved from persecution in the ancient Persian Empire. Purim, a holiday from the Jewish bible's Scroll of Esther, tells the story of Esther, the wife of a Persian king who hid the fact that she was Jewish.

Purim occurs on the 14th day of the month of Adar, the sixth month of the Jewish calendar, usually coinciding with parts of February and March, and will fall this year on the 17th of March 2022.

Last year's celebration was online to adhere to COVID 19 restrictions and gatherings guidelines. This year observance of the holiday begins with dressing up in costume: some people choose to dress as characters from the Purim story, and others dress in non-Purim-related costumes. A fun tradition on the holiday is to perform a Purim spiel, a satirical show either dramatising the Purim story in a humorous way, or just a funny skit on any theme.

Families in the Jewish community are encouraged to participate in mishloach manot (“sending of portions”) which are gifts of food, treats, and goodies that Jewish communities send to friends and family on Purim. It is traditional to have a jovial feast, or Seudat Purim, in the evening of the holiday. Part of the holiday also includes giving gifts or charity to the poor, called matanot l’evyonim.

The Israel pavilion will be hosting several activities in line with the celebration of Purim for EXPO visitors like; face painting, live music and photo booths. Additionally, the Indian pavilion will be joining the celebration, opening the ceremony by throwing rose petals in the morning as a celebration for both Purim and the festival of colours (Holi) that will fall on the same day as Purim.

Join the Israel pavilion on the 17th of March 2022 starting at 10am for a full day of celebration, music and fun.

About the Israeli Pavilion

Israel Pavilion is a project spearheaded by the Ministry of Foriegn Affairs. Designed without walls, for maximum openness, attendees of Expo 2020 and beyond are invited to the Israel pavilion. Israel is a place of innovation, offering a vision and horizon in dealing with the challenges of humanity. The pavilion has an emphasis on challenges such as; agriculture, water, medicine, communications and cyber issues. The pavilion will showcase its open and diverse society that provides equal rights to all its inhabitants, it is a society that respects different people and cultures and is a recognised and respected state among participating nations.

