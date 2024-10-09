Sharjah, UAE – In the presence of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority, the inaugural edition of the UAE Libraries Forum commenced today. With extensive participation from both local and international experts, the two-day forum seeks to strengthen the role of libraries in promoting culture and knowledge while exploring new avenues for digital transformation and innovation in this rapidly evolving sector.

As part of the activities organized by the Emirates Library and Information Association and undertaken at the Sharjah Book Authority headquarters, Sheikha Bodour inaugurated and toured the Manuscripts Exhibition. A key highlight of the event, the exhibition features 21 manuscripts and rare books, representing some of the most treasured pieces of Arab and Islamic cultural heritage. Sheikha Bodour was briefed on the historical and artistic significance of each manuscript, which spans disciplines including literature, jurisprudence, science, and philosophy. Special emphasis was placed on the meticulous restoration efforts and the integration of modern technologies for digital access, ensuring that this cultural heritage remains accessible to current and future generations.

Further, Sheikha Bodour opened and toured the forum, meeting with the exhibitors and participating institutions showcasing their services and innovative projects in libraries and information. With the aim of fostering collaboration and idea exchange among local and international entities, the exhibition promotes communication between library professionals, highlighting the latest digital solutions and technologies aimed at advancing library services.

Sheikha Bodour also honored several key partners whose support was integral to the success of the association’s initiatives. The honorees included: the Ministry of Culture, the Sharjah Book Authority, the National Library and Archives, the Department of Public Interest Associations at the Ministry of Community Development, the Social Services Department in Sharjah, Sharjah Public Libraries, Maktaba (an affiliate of the Department of Culture and Tourism in Abu Dhabi), House of Wisdom, Mohammed bin Rashid Library, and Emirates Publishers Association.

The forum program features numerous panel discussions addressing essential topics such as the protection of cultural heritage and creative content, the challenges faced by libraries in smart societies, and global experiences of digital transformation in libraries and information institutions. These discussions aim to identify innovative solutions that will enhance library services and improve user experiences in response to the accelerated pace of global digital transformation.

This initiative is part of the ongoing efforts of the Emirates Library and Information Association to strengthen the role of libraries in the UAE, develop services that meet contemporary demands, build a sustainable knowledge society, and foster innovation – efforts which will position libraries as key pillars in the dissemination of culture and knowledge.