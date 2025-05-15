Downtown Design Riyadh’s inaugural edition will take place from 20-23 May 2025 in the creative hub of JAX District. Held in partnership with the Architecture and Design Commission of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Culture, the fair marks a defining moment for the Kingdom’s evolving creative landscape.

Committed to showcasing contemporary and high-quality design, the programme spans global brands, emerging talent from the region, and a spectrum of immersive cultural experiences that will unfold across the district’s indoor and outdoor spaces.

Dates & Timings

VIP preview:

20 May 2 PM -10 PM

Public Days:

21 May 2 PM - 10 PM

22 May 4 PM - 11 PM

23 May 4 PM - 11 PM

Tickets

General admission tickets are available at downtowndesign.com

Highlights

Downtown Design Riyadh’s exhibitor line-up includes Huda Lighting, Saint Louis, Natuzzi, Scarlet Splendour, Visionnaire and more

Dedicated section for limited-edition design will feature works by names such as Thomas Heatherwick, Draga & Aurel, Sabine Marselis and Naqsh Collective

Saudi talent is at the heart of the fair, from the Designed in Saudi showcase to a cultural offer provided by local initiatives and institutions

Programme highlights include a daily programme of panel talks, alongside workshops and live activations

Creative F&B including a collaboration from London-based Bompas & Parr and The Lighthouse who will bring a multi-sensory culinary experience to the fair with glow-in-the-dark sweet treats and conceptual mocktails, alongside Saudi specialty coffee brands Origin Roasters and Marble x Easy Bakery

Exhibitor Overview

Cosentino will present the Moon Vignettes installation by Kuwait-based Babnimnim Design Studio, Lasvit will present Splash, a glass lighting installation designed by Martin Gallo and Natuzzi Italia will debut the Amama collaboration with Andrea Steidl in the region. Maison Louis Drucker will launch a collaboration with digital fabrication platform TRAME and design studio Aranda\Lasch, merging algorithmic design with time-honoured craftsmanship. Jotun will stage an experiential colour exhibition with a local designer, while Klekktik and Assembly will join forces in a curated display that merges modern design with iconic vintage collectibles.

Making its debut at the fair, Grey Garden Plant Studio will present a collection of raw, handmade planters and vases. Jaipur Rugs will showcase collections from Tatiana De Nicolay’s Jardins Du Monde among others. Saint Louis will present Torsade, a collection created in collaboration with Italian artist Stefania Di Petrillo, while Iwan Maktabi will introduce its collaborations with Blu Architects, David / Nicolas and Roula Salamoun. Scarlet Splendour is set to debut in the region with a bold presentation including pure brass pieces by Richard Hutten, and Serafini will showcase the best of Italian craftsmanship through exclusive furniture and functional design.

In a multi-brand showcase, Huda Lighting will present leading architectural and decorative lighting brands, including Brokis, Italamp, Panzeri and Bomma while The Bowery Company will exhibit modern Scandinavian brands Audo Copenhagen, GUBI and &Tradition.

Exhibiting Saudi-based designers include Hobal, Lucas Barcelo, and NWII.III, the interior design studio co-founded by Saudi designer Noura Suleiman. Their work spans architecture, product and object design, with contemporary interpretations of cultural heritage. Alongside the Designed in Saudi initiative, which will highlight the development of the Kingdom's industrial sector and key initiatives, Saudi Arabia is poised to host leading talent from the global and regional design communities at the Downtown Design Riyadh fair.

Limited-Edition Design

In a dedicated section of the fair, collectible works and ultra-high-end design will be presented by international galleries, independent studios, and manufacturers. Gallery COLLECTIONAL will showcase limited-edition pieces by internationally recognised designers, including Christophe Delcourt, Apparatus Studio, Draga & Aurel, as well as names such as Laurids Gallée, Mario Tsai, Sabine Marcelis, Steven John Clark and Refractory.

Venini’s presentation will include glassworks made in collaboration with renowned names such as Michele De Lucchi and Peter Marino. Visionnaire will highlight collections by designers including Alessandro La Spada and Marc Ange. Helen Chislett Gallery brings a breadth of leading design names from the UK, including works by Thomas Heatherwick, as well as pieces by Roome London, Tom Faulkner, Object Studio, and Atelier 001, while Italian textile studio Dinodo’s limited-edition rugs and tapestries will make its regional debut, highlighting collaborations with renowned artists. Jordanian design duo Naqsh Collective blends contemporary aesthetics with traditional Arab craftsmanship, showcasing works that reflect cultural memory through modern form.

Immersive Installations, Pop Ups, Talks and Activations

BMW Saudi Arabia will unveil a compelling spatial experience at the first-ever Downtown Design Riyadh. The BMW Lounge, a creative hospitality concept conceived by Saudi designer Amani Al-Ibrahim, Partner and Executive Director at Kristina Zanic Consultants, articulates BMW’s progressive design language and ongoing dialogue with the world of design, architecture, and innovation.

London-based Bompas & Parr, the creative duo known for crafting wild, immersive food experiences that blend art, science, and gastronomy, will collaborate with The Lighthouse to bring a multi-sensory experience to the fair. Set to delight visitors with an offering of glow-in-the-dark sweet treats and conceptual mocktails, the pop-up concept, conceived by local design firm Laeta Interior, is influenced by the disciplined dreamers of Bauhaus. The programme also features a pop-up by Saudi specialty coffee brands Origin Roasters and Marble x Easy Bakery.

Multidisciplinary studio Karim+Elias, led by Karim Tamerji and Elias Hage, will present Strata, a modular outdoor installation constructed from Saudi sand using the traditional rammed earth technique. Positioned in the main outdoor squares of JAX District, Strata blends traditional craftsmanship with contemporary design, offering visitors an immersive experience that connects Riyadh’s past and present. The installation highlights Karim+Elias' commitment to material-driven artistry and site-responsive design.

The fair’s thought-leadership platform The Forum will host a daily programme of panel talks, alongside workshops and live activations across topics such as architecture, materials, sustainability, and regional innovation. The talks programme spans a wide range of themes, from nurturing creative communities and exploring the growing market for design, to examining future directions in contemporary practice. It also highlights cross-disciplinary collaboration, regional exchange, and the evolving role of design in shaping social environments and wellbeing. A dedicated panel will spotlight the impact of women leading the design of our surroundings, emphasizing inclusive and forward-thinking approaches.

Saudi Spotlight

The fair will include a special feature of architectural installations and interactive works previously commissioned by local cultural institutions, emphasising the evolving creative scene of the Kingdom. Providing an immersive, yet educational moment for visitors of all backgrounds, ADC will also proudly present a collaborative installation titled Woven by Ruba Al Khaldi, which includes an interactive loom used live during the fair. Ithra will curate presentations including Open Segments by SYN Architects, the Iwan Pavilion, and Adeem.

