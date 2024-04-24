Throughout April, the hotel celebrated the resilience of children on the spectrum by hosting multiple activities and events, spreading awareness about this worthy cause, and underscoring its commitment to diversity and inclusion

Dubai, UAE: The H Dubai, the first hotel in the city to earn the Certified Autism Center™ designation, organised a whole host of worthy initiatives during this Autism Awareness Month, which have yielded remarkable results. Recognising April as the month for spreading awareness about people on the spectrum, the hotel launched a range of initiatives to support this cause and foster a more inclusive community. The H Dubai’s efforts included hosting an art exhibition by Kanyeyachukwu Tagbo Okeke, a renowned artist on the spectrum, organising an art masterclass for students from Dubai Autism Center, and collaborating with local organisations to arrange tours for the artist’s family to autism-certified venues in Dubai.

Built on the ethos of embracing differences and a more understanding society, The H Dubai has always believed in creating an environment where everyone feels welcomed and valued. The hotel strives to not only raise autism awareness but also promote acceptance, which is evident in the thought-provoking panel it hosted last year. The H Dubai also has an ongoing collaboration with the Dubai Autism Center (DAC), where they launch craft workshops for children on the spectrum and support the organisation’s fundraising efforts.

The H Dubai’s initiatives for Autism Awareness Month were a resounding success. In honour of World Autism Awareness Day, the hotel hosted an incredible art exhibition between April 1st and 5th. The highlight of this event was an exhibit by Kanyeyachukwu Tagbo Okeke, a talented artist on the spectrum who flew from Nigeria with his family to be part of the exhibition. This award-winning artist, who is only 14 years old, has an innate passion for art, leveraging his expressive paintings as his unique way of communicating with the world.

Titled “Spectrum Splendor: A Young Artist's Journey”, the event was truly inspirational, leaving a positive impact by promoting inclusion through art and capturing the attention of local media and organisations. The list of attendees included prestigious figures such as the ambassadors of both Canada and Nigeria, in addition to representatives from Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET).

With over 20 pieces featured from Kanyeyachukwu’s collection, The H Dubai encouraged attendees to support this aspiring artist by purchasing his artworks. The hotel also committed to donating a portion of the proceeds to Dubai Autism Center, further expanding its efforts to support this cause. With its focus on empowering individuals with autism and fostering talent, the hotel hosted an art workshop on April 5th, where Kanyeyachukwu personally guided students from DAC to draw their own paintings, expressing their thoughts and feelings with art.

Striving to provide an enjoyable experience for children on the spectrum, The H Dubai collaborated with DET to arrange tours for Kanyeyachukwu’s family to other autism-certified venues in Dubai. These tours introduced the families to a host of exciting autism-friendly spots in the city, including Motiongate at Dubai Parks and Resorts, LEGOLAND Parks, Alserkal Avenue, and The Green Planet.

Reflecting on one of its most successful and impactful autism awareness campaigns to date, The H Dubai has reaffirmed its dedication to being an inclusive space that welcomes everyone. Looking ahead, the hotel will continue to champion social responsibility and make a positive difference in the lives of individuals on the spectrum, aiming for a future where diversity is celebrated, and acceptance is the norm.

About The H Dubai:

Located at Sheikh Zayed Road, The H Dubai is a gateway to the Middle East’s most dynamic city. Renowned for its eclectic and vibrant selection of dining and nightlife experiences; the award-winning Mandara Spa; world-class rooms, suites and residences, a luxury commercial business tower and a diverse events centre –The H Dubai is the ultimate destination for business and leisure.