Ras Al Khaimah, UAE: The 14th edition of the Exotic Wedding Planning Conference (EWPC) is set to unfold in Ras Al Khaimah from February 26-28, 2025, bringing together top names from the luxury wedding industry.

More than 400 global industry leaders, 100+ elite exhibitors, and attendees from over 80 countries will converge for a power-packed three-day experience featuring B2B meetings, immersive workshops, expert panels, and visionary keynotes. This year, Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) proudly serves as the official host, having secured the bid once again to bring EWPC 2025 to one of the most exciting destinations on the global stage, following a very successful edition held in the Emirate in 2023.

Why Ras Al Khaimah? The Destination of the Future Awaits

There’s a reason why Ras Al Khaimah is the place to be right now. A land where ancient heritage meets breathtaking landscapes, and modern luxury blends seamlessly with untouched beauty — Ras Al Khaimah is emerging as one of the most sought-after destinations for luxury and destination weddings. With the destination wedding trend in India growing at a steady pace, and short haul destinations with easy visa process like the UAE gaining traction, EWPC’s return to Ras Al Khaimah is well timed, aligning well with the rising demand among Indian wedding planners.

“Hosting a second edition of EWPC in Ras Al Khaimah is a proud testament to our growing prominence as a weddings destination” says Iyad Rasbey, Vice President – Destination Tourism Development at Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority. “As a destination of the future, our emirate is uniquely positioned to offer wedding professionals and planners an experience that blends innovation with authentic charm. With our diverse landscapes, versatile venues, and unmatched benefits, Ras Al Khaimah provides the ultimate flexibility to create unforgettable celebrations.”

“EWPC isn’t just a conference — it’s a catalyst for industry-defining conversations, game-changing collaborations, and the future of luxury weddings,” says Rishikesh Shetty, CEO of Exito Media Concepts. “We couldn’t have asked for a more spectacular host than Ras Al Khaimah, a destination that embodies everything the modern luxury wedding industry represents — opulence, exclusivity, and once-in-a-lifetime experiences.”

The Powerhouses Taking the Stage

EWPC 2025 is set to feature an unparalleled lineup of global wedding and event icons, including Colin Cowie, Chairman & CEO, Colin Cowie Lifestyle; Sarah Haywood, CEO, Sarah Haywood Weddings & Celebrations; Johnny Roxburgh, Owner & Founder, Johnny Roxburgh Designs Limited; Devika Narain, Founder, Devika Narain and Company; Zainab Alsalih, Founder & Creative Director, Carousel Events; Tara Fay, Director, Tara Fay Events; Andrea Naar Alba, CEO & Founder, Italian Wedding & Events Ltd; Raj Somaiya, CEO, Silverfox Events; Christina Holt, Founder & Director, Wedding Concepts and many more of the world’s most sought-after names in luxury weddings and experiential design.

An Exclusive Evening

One of the most anticipated moments of EWPC 2025? A spectacular gala dinner and the prestigious APEX Awards hosted in partnership with Wynn Al Marjan Island, which is set to redefine luxury when it opens its doors in 2027. While the opening of the iconic resort is still on the horizon, the brand is already making waves — setting the gold standard for future-forward hospitality, entertainment, and ultra-luxury experiences. This exclusive evening will bring together industry leaders for an unforgettable celebration of creativity, craftsmanship, and excellence.

What to Expect from EWPC 2025

This premier gathering promises to be the most dynamic edition yet, bringing together over 400 industry leaders and 100+ elite exhibitors from across 80+ countries. It will offer networking opportunities through curated B2B meetings designed to unlock business prospects. Attendees can gain cutting-edge insights from high-impact keynotes, expert panels, masterclasses, and engaging workshops featuring the biggest names in the luxury wedding industry.

The future of luxury weddings starts here. Will you be there? EWPC 2025 is not just another industry event — it’s the pulse of the future of luxury weddings.

For registration and event details, visit weddingplanningconference.com/rak

About EWPC

The Exotic Wedding Planning Conference (EWPC) is an internationally renowned platform for wedding industry professionals, offering a space for inspiration, collaboration, and industry-wide innovation. Since its inception in 2016, EWPC has facilitated the growth and recognition of the wedding industry, establishing itself as a premier event hosted by Exito Media Concepts. With each edition, EWPC helps drive the sector forward, building lasting connections and fostering growth.

About Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA)

The Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) was established in May 2011 under the government of Ras Al Khaimah. RAKTDA aims to develop the Emirate’s tourism infrastructure and establish Ras Al Khaimah as a world-class destination for leisure and business travel, creating sustainable investment opportunities and enhancing the quality of life for its residents. In order to achieve its goals, the Authority has a government mandate to license, regulate and monitor the Emirate’s tourism and hospitality industry.

www.visitrasalkhaimah.com | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | LinkedIn | YouTube

Hashtag: #VisitRasAlKhaimah