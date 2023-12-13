Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: After the record-breaking and buzzing success of the 2023 edition of the Future Hospitality Summit (FHS) Saudi Arabia, which saw over 1,100 delegates from 35+ countries attend, the Kingdom’s most influential hospitality investment event returns to Al Faisaliah Hotel in Riyadh from 29 April to 1 May 2024.

Launched in partnership with Saudi Arabia’s G20 Secretariat in 2020, FHS Saudi Arabia brings together the hospitality investment community’s industry leaders and decision-makers to discuss development, investment, entrepreneurship, sustainability, innovation, and human capital with insights on the continued growth of the Kingdom’s hospitality and tourism sectors. With the support of host sponsors Al Faisaliah Hotel and Al Khozama Investment, this will be the seventh industry conference organised by The Bench for the Saudi market.

“We are thrilled to welcome back Al Faisaliah Hotel and Al Khozama Investment as our host sponsors after the resounding success of this year’s event at the iconic Al Faisaliah Hotel,” said Jonathan Worsley, Chairman of The Bench. “The objectives of FHS Saudi Arabia are strategically aligned with Vision 2030, and our carefully curated programme will focus on the development and sustainable growth of the hospitality industry in Saudi Arabia, the adoption of tech, innovation and entrepreneurship in the sector, as well as investment and job creation opportunities.”

FHS Saudi Arabia 2024 will address the Kingdom’s latest developments and the industry’s hottest topics under the theme “Invest in Tomorrow: Today, Together,” with conference tracks focused on hospitality investment, industry entrepreneurship, sustainable development, and human capital. “The FHS Saudi Arabia Advisory Board convened in Riyadh last month to discuss and shape the event programme and we look forward to developing their invaluable input on topics and speakers into a thought-provoking three-day agenda,” said Tanja Millner, Production Director at The Bench.

In addition to the main-stage conference sessions, the event will feature an International Exhibition of Saudi hospitality brands showcasing their projects and investment opportunities, the Global Restaurant Investment Forum (GRIF) connecting restaurant investors and operators, and dedicated student sessions, networking experiences and business opportunities.

The much- anticipated GRIF Culinary Tours of game-changing restaurant concepts in the culinary landscape in Saudi Arabia will take place again as well as is the Start-up Den where entrepreneurs pitch their business ideas to a panel of investor judges.

“We are excited to partner with The Bench again as the Host Sponsor for the upcoming Future Hospitality Summit in Saudi Arabia, right here in our vibrant home, Riyadh. Anticipating the arrival of delegates, we are eager to host what promises to be another exceptionally successful event, fostering collaboration and advancements within the hospitality investment community," said Khalid Saud Abu Haimed, Chief Executive Officer of Al Khozama Investments.

About The Bench

The Bench has established a legacy for delivering world-leading investment forums and conferences in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America. The key principle behind these platforms has remained ‘dealmaking’. Transforming the way business connect, Bench has developed a reputation for creating innovative and high-impact meeting spaces for the industry.

For over two decades - government leaders, tourism ministries, global travel & tourism associations, the world’s most influential hospitality brands, hotel owners & investors, renowned restaurant groups, airlines & aviation authorities, destination developers, asset managers, financial groups and consultants – have been participating in The Bench’s events for their respective objectives. These include AHIC, AHIF, GRIF, FHS, AHF, IDEEA, AviaDev and RENEW –where industry players showcase their brands, position themselves as thought leaders or innovators, and connect with the right opportunities and knowledge.

Learn more on thebench.com

About FHS Saudi Arabia

Dates: 29 April – 1 May 2024

Location: Al Faisaliah Hotel, Riyadh, KSA

Sponsors: Al Faisaliah Hotel and Al Khozama Management Holdings as Host Sponsors; Baheej, Boutique Group, Hilton, Kerten Hospitality, Ministry of Tourism, NEOM, Radisson Hotel Group and Saudi Icon Company as Platinum Sponsors; Club Med, Marriott International, Millennium Hotels & Resorts and Rotana as Emerald Sponsors; Aleph Hospitality; Colliers; Compass Project Consulting, DAR Engineering, Domus Management Housing, IHCL, Knight Frank, LEVA, Minor Hotels, QUO, Rove Hotels, Whitewater and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts as Gold Sponsors; HVS, STR, Time Hotels and Voltere by egis as Silver Sponsors; Foresite Creative as GRIF-Data Partner.

About Al Faisaliah Hotel

With an enviable location in the heart of the prestigious Olaya district, Al Faisaliah Hotel is the epitome of Arabian hospitality in Riyadh. The luxurious hotel features 325 tastefully designed rooms and suites, complemented by around-the-clock butler service, an array of exquisite dining options, an award-winning ladies-only Spa and a state-of-the-art fitness centre. The hotel’s 6,300 square meters of customisable meeting facilities have been designed to accommodate events of any size. Surrounded by Al Faisaliah Tower, Mode Mall and other Riyadh’s key attractions, Al Faisaliah Hotel is a cosmopolitan hub with Saudi charm.

About Al Khozama Investments

Al Khozama Investment (AK) is a pioneering developer and manager of premium commercial properties in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Established in 1995, the company follows a progressive and diversified business model that covers the ownership, investment and management of properties in hospitality, retail, commercial, F&B and residential sectors.

With numerous international awards garnered by company over the past 25 years, in 2019 AK Investment was named Saudi Arabia's leading luxury hospitality company by the World Travel Awards. In addition to presently managed five hotels including Al Faisaliah Hotel and Al Faisaliah Suites, Riyadh; Bay La Sun Hotel & Marina and Views Hotel & Residences, King Abdullah Economic City and Al Bustan Residences, Riyadh. For more information, visit alkhozama.com

