Emirates Environmental Group signs a MoU with the Advancing Net Zero Volunteering Team

Dubai, UAE – The Emirates Environmental Group (EEG), in co-organisation with the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy (DSCE) and in collaboration with the Advancing Net Zero Volunteering Team, successfully convened a high-level panel discussion under the timely theme, “Advancing Circular Economy in the UAE: Innovations, Strategies and Industry Collaboration.” Hosted by Stella Di Mare - Dubai Marina Hotel, the event brought together a distinguished cross-section of sustainability experts, policymakers, academics and private sector leaders to address the vital need for unified action in accelerating the UAE’s transition to a circular economy.

The panel commenced with opening remarks by Mrs. Habiba Al Mar’ashi, Co-Founder & Chairperson of EEG, setting the tone for a session focused on circularity as a core pillar of Dubai’s sustainability vision, followed by a keynote address delivered by Eng. Faisal Ali Al Rashid, Senior Director at the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy and Chairman of the Advancing Net Zero Volunteering Team, in which he underlined Dubai’s strategic commitment to building a circular economy framework that aligns with both the UAE Net Zero by 2050 vision, and the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan.

This was followed by an in-depth panel discussion that encouraged interactive exchanges, tackled critical themes, and laid the groundwork for collaborative strategies, in line with the theme on circular economy and Net-Zero advancements. The panellists included Mr. Hassan Younes, Co-Founder and CEO of GRFN Consultants; Ms. Rana Hajirasouli, Founder of The Surpluss, a Certified B Corporation; Mr. Amr Seleem, Country Engagement and Climate Policy Lead at the UNEP’s Cool Coalition; Dr. Jacinta Dsilva, Director of Research, Living Lab and International Partnerships at SEE Institute; and Dr. P.R. Jagannathan, Senior General Manager of Sustainability and Climate Action at Sobha Realty.

Throughout the panel, speakers offered nuanced perspectives on the role of innovation, policy, behavioural change and systems thinking in scaling up circular models across key industries such as construction, manufacturing, energy and waste management. The Key points of the discussion indluded the urgency of sustainable solutions in tackling climate change and resource challenges; From the Global Cooling Pledge, which aims to reduce emissions and protect billions from extreme heat, to Dubai’s ambitious Clean Energy and Net Zero strategies including how UAE is positioning itself as a regional and global leader in circular economy adoption, aligning local strategies with global best practices to unlock trillions in economic value to address 45% of global emissions, the conversation underscored how policy, technology, and innovation must work hand in hand to build climate resilience.

Industry leaders and researchers shared practical pathways, ranging from green building certifications and circular construction models to corporate ESG integration and digital platforms that convert surplus into social and environmental value. Case studies from across sectors demonstrated that collaboration between government, business, and communities is essential to scale impact. The session concluded with a strong call for collective action, linking local initiatives with global frameworks to orchestrate a sustainable future driven by circularity and innovation.

A lively audience Q&A session followed the main discussion, welcoming insightful contributions from professionals across the sustainability spectrum. The atmosphere was one of openness, intellectual rigour and shared commitment to rethinking systems of production and consumption to support a regenerative future. The event attracted key stakeholders including including industry leaders, policymakers, government and private sector representatives, clean energy start-ups, School students and members of the DSCE Circular Economy Committee as well as representatives from various other sectors. Among the audience were key VIPs including UN Resident Coordinator, Consulate representatives, and C-suite representatives from various local and multinational organisations.

A landmark moment of the event was the signing of an MoU between the Emirates Environmental Group and the Advancing Net Zero Volunteering Team, formalising a collaborative relationship that will support future initiatives dedicated to advancing net zero targets and embedding circularity at the heart of sustainability efforts in the region.

Reflecting on the day’s proceedings, Mrs. Al Mar’ashi stated, “Together, we can turn today’s insights into tomorrow’s breakthroughs. Together, we can make circularity not just as a policy goal, but a lived reality.” She emphasised that the depth of dialogue, diversity of expertise, and spirit of collaboration witnessed throughout the session are testaments to the UAE’s growing leadership in driving sustainable transformation. The panel reinforced the urgency of embracing circular models and also illuminated a pathway forward, one built on innovation, collective accountability and cross-sector partnerships, she remarked. “It is now our shared responsibility to take this conversation beyond the ballroom and embed its outcomes into the fabric of our policies, our business models and our communities.”

The panel discussion was firmly aligned with several of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, specifically Goal #8 on Decent Work and Economic Growth, Goal #9 on Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure, Goal #11 on Sustainable Cities and Communities, Goal #12 on Responsible Consumption and Production, Goal #13 on Climate Action, and Goal #17 on Partnerships for the Goals. In doing so, it reinforced the need for integrated and practical solutions that can scale across value chains and catalyse long-term resilience.

This impactful event was made possible through the generous support of McDonald’s UAE and Accenture Middle East, who served as the Main Sponsors and reaffirmed their leadership in environmental responsibility and corporate sustainability. Stella Di Mare - Dubai Marina, the venue and catering sponsor, offered impeccable hospitality, creating a professional and welcoming environment for the dialogue.

The panel discussion was further enriched by the ongoing collaboration with EEG’s official Panel Discussions Partner, the Arabia CSR Network. Additional support came from prominent organisations including the Emirates Green Building Council, the Clean Energy Business Council and the Swiss Business Council, all of whom showcased their shared commitment to fostering innovation and impact through cross-sector environmental leadership.

About:

Emirates Environmental Group (EEG) is a professional working group established in 1991 in the United Arab Emirates. It is devoted to protecting the environment through the means of education, action programmes and community involvement. EEG is actively encouraged and supported by concerned local and federal government agencies. It is the 1st environmental NGO in the world to be ISO 14001 certified and the only organisation of its kind in the UAE with accredited status to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) and the UN Environment Programme (UNEP).

EEG is a member of the UN Global Compact, the Global Urban Development (GUD) and the Global Investors for Sustainable Alliance (GISD). It is also a member of the One Planet Network under the programme of Sustainable Food Systems (SFS) and its Multi-Stakeholder Advisory Committee (MAC) and Global Partnership on Marine Litter (GPML), EEG is a full Member (voting) of World Packaging Organisation (WPO).

For more information, contact us: email: eeg@emirates.net.ae; Please visit our bi-lingual website: www.eeg-uae.org; Follow us on LinkedIn, FB; Twitter & Instagram: @eegemirates.