Cairo: Al Mal GTM is set to launch the eighth edition of the Real Estate Debate Conference on Monday, October 28, 2024. The conference is held under the theme "Positioning Egypt on the Global Real Estate Map" and under the patronage of Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, this event aims to spotlight Egypt's potential in the global real estate market.

This year’s conference will feature a series of focused sessions that explore how Egypt’s unique assets can be fully leveraged to make the country a top real estate destination for individual and institutional clients alike.

A key feature of this year's edition is the participation of senior officials, leading real estate developers, financial sector figures, and construction and engineering leaders. These experts, alongside key government entities, will engage in discussions that directly influence decision-making processes and the creation of investment opportunities in the sector.

One of the highlights of the conference will be presenting the strategy of the Ministry of Housing, Utilities, and Urban Communities to boost and support real estate developers. Additionally, sector representatives will discuss ongoing efforts to secure more facilities and support for the industry.

The event will take place amid several key developments in the real estate sector, including the successful 2024 summer season in the North Coast, which attracted visitors from numerous countries, and the government’s plans to replicate the Ras El Hikma project in other coastal areas along the Red and Mediterranean Seas.

The first session will focus on preparing the local real estate sector to meet the needs of foreign clients. It will also address the continuous dialogues between developers and Engineer Sherif El Sherbiny, the new Minister of Housing, aimed at tackling the challenges faced by local companies in the market.

Another key session will delve into the future of the North Coast as a global real estate destination, examining the state’s ambitious urban development initiatives, such as the creation of New Alamein City, and how they position Egypt to attract international interest.

In light of the increasing importance of financing within the real estate sector, a dedicated session will explore how developers are navigating liquidity and funding challenges for both new projects and ongoing developments. This conversation will also touch on how inflation is affecting clients' ability to meet contractual obligations, a critical issue for both developers and buyers.

The fourth session, titled “How Developers' Expanding Abroad Help Boost the Egyptian Market?”, will focus on the increasing trend of Egyptian real estate developers and contractors executing projects in neighboring countries like Saudi Arabia, Oman, the UAE, Iraq, and Libya, reflecting the strength and expertise of Egyptian professionals in this field.

Al Mal GTM, the sister company of Al Mal newspaper, is recognized as one of the leading national companies in conference organization and idea generation. Its signature events include the CEOs Thoughts and Portfolio Egypt Conferences, which have consistently provided valuable insights and fostered dialogue within key industries.