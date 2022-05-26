Climate risk is arguably the greatest risk facing humanity, with climate change defying nature’s eternal principles and increase our planet’s temperature. Nations are racing against time to reach the goals of Paris climate deal and transition to net zero by 2050.

Being organised by Market Solutions Events Management and powered by Mashreq, The Arab Green Summit will be held under the patronage of the Ministry of Climate Change & Environment, UAE scheduled to take place on 21-22 June 2022 at Mövenpick Grand Al Bustan in Dubai, UAE. The Arab Green Summit is a one-of-its-kind summit where they will bring together key government officials, key decision makers, policy makers from across all key sectors in the MENA region to discuss, innovate, collaborate, and set the path for climate action.

Mashreq Group Chief Executive Officer, Ahmed Abdelaal said: “The Arab Green Summit is an ideal platform to convene international and regional stakeholders to deliver unified consensus on addressing issues related to climate change. The principles of ESG have been embedded into our organization’s core value. Mashreq has several ESG wins across its global business portfolio and we are strong advocates for promoting sustainability at strategic, operational level and in the communities that we operate in. We are proud to participate with our peers at the Arab Green Summit.”

The event will see participation from various ministries and organisation such as Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE), Ministry of Energy & Infrastructure (MOEI), Mashreq, Mastercard, Engie, Green Optima, PwC, Al Safwa Cement Company, SunMoney Solar Group, South Pole, and more

“As a regional leader in the transition to a low carbon-neutral economy, our work at ENGIE is shaped by our mission to help businesses decarbonize so that the region can successfully achieve its net-zero goals. TAGS is an ideal platform to bring together regional stakeholders from governments to businesses so that we can advance our common purpose to achieve a more resilient and sustainable economy and a better future for all.” Said Frederic Claux, managing director, thermal and supply AMEA, ENGIE.

This summit will be hosting dignitaries such as H.E Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister, from UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, H.E Yousif Ahmed Al Ali from Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, Ms. Shaima AlAydarous from Ministry of Economy, Naseebah Almarzooqi from Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, Stephen Christian Severance JR from Masdar, Daxita Rajcoomar from Engie, Fatima Ahmed Al Kadhim from Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority, Mariam AlQubaisi from Etihad Aviation Group, Ahmed Samir Elbermbali from Clean Energy Business Council (CEBC), Adnan Merhaba from Arthur D. Little, Dina Storey from Expo 2020 Dubai and many more.

