Celebrating diversity and inclusivity, with the participation of students from different universities and schools from all around Bahrain, embassies, charities, and industry-leaders.

In its series of firsts, the American University of Bahrain (AUBH) has announced the patronage of His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Representative of His Majesty the King for Humanitarian Works and Youth Affairs for the AUBH International Day 2022, which will take place on the 75,000 square meter state-of-the-art campus on March 26, 2022.

AUBH International Day is an annual community-wide event that celebrates “One World, Diverse Nations” highlighting two of the University’s values: diversity and inclusivity. During this event, the community will come together on the AUBH Campus to discover and experience unique cultures, through gastronomy, music, language, and art. This event also emphasizes that the AUBH Community is vested in each student’s unique journey and recognizes their heritage.

There will be activities and entertainment surrounding an international exhibition such as a traditional costume parade, international food court, games, live performances, a photo booth, themed activities for young children, and a prize draw.

“We are honored by the Patronage of His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, as he represents the values which are the essence of International Day. We are also proud to have a diverse community at AUBH and we look forward to welcoming guests from all over the world on the 26th of March.”, said Dr. Susan E. Saxton, AUBH’s Founding President.

The event underscores the confidence, tolerance, positive thinking, and communication skills necessary for a lifetime of success, and to maximize the impact of this student-centric initiative. The event is open to the public. All embassies, charities, and food and beverages vendors are welcome to join the extravaganza.

