Abu Dhabi: The 21st Edition of Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX 2024), organised by ADNEC Group in strategic partnership Emirates Falconers’ Club at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, will host its largest ever auction of purebred camels on Thursday, 5 September.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region and President of the Emirates Falconers’ Club, this world-leading exhibition will take place from August 31 to September 8, 2024. With a surface area of ​​​​more than 87,000 square meters, the exhibition will see the participation of 1,742 companies and brands from 65 countries. These will include 250 companies appearing for the first time along with 450 Emirati companies that represent 68% of the total participating companies.

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC Group, expressed his pleasure by saying: “For this edition of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition, we are proud to organize the largest and most important auction of purebred Arabian camels, which are widely popular in the UAE and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries. With camel racing is an integral part of our rich culture and heritage, we are looking forward to seeing an intensely competitive auction with many people seeking to acquire the finest breeds due to their great potential to achieve victory on racetracks throughout the region.”

His Excellency Khadim Abdullah Al Darei, Chairman of the Supreme Organising Committee of the 47th Camel Auction, confirmed that the preparations to hold the largest and most important auction of the most notable purebred Arabian camel breeds at ADIHEX had been completed. A distinguished group of camels with a long history at the leading camel races in the UAE and the Arabian Gulf region would be displayed during the auction.

The Supreme Committee organising the purebred Arabian camel auction has set the highest standard of regulatory conditions and procedures to ensure that the best breeds are offered for sale while also providing financial guarantees to verify the credentials of bidders.

The auction will include a display of young male and female camels descended from the finest breeds and bred to be elite competitors in camel races. Each camel was distinguished by its ancestry and parentage as essential information in determining the value of each animal.

The Advanced Scientific Group, which is organising the auction in cooperation with the Emirates Falconers Club, is one of the leading entities producing purebred camels. Established in 1990 under the guidance of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Group has preserved distinctive breeds of purebred Arabian camels and ensured their sustainability by producing approximately 250 heads of camel through embryo transplantation from distinct breeds.

The auction is expected to attract hundreds of bidders from the UAE and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries where purebred Arabian camel races take place. By offering significant financial prizes to the winning camels and their owners, these competitions encourage the preservation of purebred breeds and the transmission of this heritage sport from generation to generation.

Visitors to the ADIHEX can take advantage of a superb range of amazing offers and exciting events while also exploring and purchasing hunting products and equipment and engaging with leading manufacturers and suppliers in this field. They can also participate in an extensive range of raffles offering many exclusive gifts provided by sponsors.

Over more than two decades, ADIHEX has strengthened Abu Dhabi’s position as a leader in the field of hunting and equestrianism. The exhibition has also contributed to the sustainability of wildlife and the preservation of rare and endangered breeds through the deployment of scientific innovations to promote the survival and reproduction of camels of pure origin.

To obtain tickets for the largest and most prestigious edition of ADIHEX so far, visitors should visit the ADIHEX website and select from the range of packages listed.