Egypt, Cairo: Under the auspices of H.E. President Abdel El Fattah El-Sisi, President of The Arab Republic of Egypt, and in the presence of H.E. Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, Prime Minister of the Republic, the 3rd edition of the African Medical Conference and Exhibition, "Africa Health ExCon," inaugurates today under the theme "Your Gateway to Innovation and Trade". The event’s activities will be open for visitors during the period from 4 to 6 June 2024 at Al Manara International Conference Center- Egypt’s International Exhibition Center (EIEC). “Africa Health ExCon” is considered the largest annual healthcare event across the African continent, showcasing global expertise and enhancing knowledge-sharing to contribute to fostering the medical sector in Africa.

Organized by The Egyptian Authority for Unified Procurement, Medical Supply and Technology Management (UPA), “Africa Health ExCon 2024” conference and exhibition, aims to boost trade exchange among various African countries, which is a crucial part of the African Union's 2063 agenda. By fostering the localization of medical industries, this conference and exhibition aims to address the challenges plaguing the African continent, ultimately strengthening the medical economy and promoting sustainable development in the long run. “Africa Health ExCon 2024” offers a prime opportunity for healthcare and pharmaceutical companies to explore investment prospects in Africa, thus catalyzing industry growth.

Major General Dr. Bahaa Zidan, Chairman of The Egyptian Authority for Unified Procurement, Medical Supply and Technology Management (UPA), stated, "We are pleased to launch the 3rd edition of the Africa Health ExCon conference and exhibition, which has become an ideal platform for enhancing cooperation among various stakeholders in healthcare across Africa and providing new opportunities for investment and trade." He added, "We are confident that the strong support the Africa Health Conference and Exhibition receives from President El-Sisi and all state agencies will help address challenges, enhance trade exchange between African countries, foster cooperation in healthcare, and develop local capabilities for manufacturing medicines and medical equipment within the continent."

Prof. Dr. Adel Al-Adawi, former Minister of Health and Population and President of the Egyptian Medical Association, emphasized the importance of this year's edition. He stated, "We are proud to announce over 350 scientific sessions covering 32 specializations, with the participation of over 1,200 Egyptian speakers, 150 international speakers, and 300 foreign delegates. These numbers reflect our commitment to providing high-quality scientific content that enhances medical knowledge in Egypt and across Africa." He added, "Africa faces many health challenges, including a lack of medical resources, high medicine costs, and spreading infectious diseases, which hinder sustainable development. We are dedicated to overcoming these obstacles to strengthen the medical economy and achieve sustainable development."

Dr. Kamal Obaid, Executive Director of the Africa Health Conference and Exhibition, stated, "African governments are exerting significant efforts to improve their healthcare systems, creating new investment opportunities, which underscores the importance of the Africa Health ExCon conference and exhibition." He noted that last year's edition brought together 40,000 healthcare and trade professionals from over 100 countries to showcase and discuss the latest innovations in medical technology. He added, "Now, the conference's 3rd edition aims to continue exploring the vast investment opportunities in Africa and to unite the efforts of African countries to develop a sustainable strategy for healthcare and improve the quality of health services provided to African citizens."

The conference is expected to attract over 368 exhibitors from various countries worldwide, along with more than 60,000 visitors from over 100 countries. This event will bring together representatives from the medical and health sectors on one platform, providing an exceptional opportunity to explore the latest products and services across various medical fields. This demonstrates the commitment of state agencies to support the conference and bolster Egypt's position as a regional hub for medical care, especially after succeeding in launching the first digital business platform to showcase experiences and international contributions, further strengthening the medical sector across the African continent.

The 3rd edition of the African Medical Conference and Exhibition, "Africa Health ExCon," is made possible by the generous support of numerous leading international companies in the medical care field. The list of platinum sponsors includes Grifols Egypt, Medtronic, Pfizer, General Electric Healthcare, Roche, Siemens Healthineers, Novartis, HD Life Sciences, AstraZeneca, and ACDIMA. The list of gold sponsors includes Sanofi, Clinilab, Philips, and Snap Diagnostics. The list of silver sponsors includes Banque du Caire, Bayer, Attijariwafa Bank, EVA Pharma, and Kemet Medical.

About the Egyptian Authority for Unified Procurement, Medical Supply and Technology Management (UPA)

Egyptian Authority for Unified Procurement, Medical Supply, and the Management of Medical Technology (UPA) is a national economic body affiliated with the Egyptian Council of Ministers Presidency. Its mission is to ensure fair access to medical and health technology products by conducting scientifically based technological assessments, implementing strategically efficient procurement processes, and managing supply chain operations. The Authority strives to be a strategic partner in the effective use of resources, promoting equal and sustainable access to medical technology at the national level.

About the International Company for Hotels, Tourist Resorts, and Conference Centers (GCM)

The International Company for Hotels, Tourist Resorts, and Conference Centers (GCM) is a one-stop shop for conference planning and management, staffed by a team of international experts who handle all the details. They offer services to ensure a smooth and hassle-free event experience, specializing in conference management, logistical and administrative support, interpretation, audio-visual systems, catering, transportation, and more. Since 2006, GCM has been turning dream events into reality.