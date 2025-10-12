Haikou, China – The 11th annual World Free Zones Organization (World FZO) World Congress commenced today at the Hainan International Conference and Exhibition Center in Haikou, China. Running from October 10th to 12th this year’s event brings together global leaders, decision-makers, and stakeholders from the free zones, trade, investment, and multilateral sectors globally.

Under the theme “Zones: Gateways to Global Prosperity, Trade, and Sustainable Innovation”, the Congress aims to exploring the evolving role of free zones and special economic zones in driving sustainable and inclusive global growth. Building on the momentum of the 10th World Congress in Dubai, this year’s edition deepens the dialogue around sustainable innovation, digital transformation, future ready ecosystems, and trade strategies that unlock global prosperity.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by more than 1100 global and regional business leaders, free zone officials, and representatives from numerous international organisations including ministers, senior government officials and leading experts. His Excellency Feng Fei, the Secretary of the Hainan Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), delivered the opening speech, emphasizing Hainan’s strategic role in advancing global trade cooperation and innovation. He was followed by His Excellency Dr. Mohammed Al Zarooni, Chairman of the World FZO who also addressed the audience.

In his opening remarks, Dr Mohammed Al Zarooni, said: “We stand at a pivotal juncture for free zones and special economic zones around the globe. Today, these zones have evolved far beyond their traditional roles as trade facilitators and investment incubators as they are now driving forces for innovation, sustainability, and inclusive growth. As global supply chains transform and economies adapt, free zones are essential for fostering resilience and diversification. By connecting people, ideas, and investment across borders, they are shaping a future of prosperity that benefits everyone,”

Dr. Al Zarooni also praised Hainan’s leadership as China’s largest free trade port, noting its commitment to institutional innovation, green transformation, and global cooperation: “Choosing Hainan as the host for this year’s Congress is highly symbolic. Its open business environment and visionary leadership make it the ideal setting to share knowledge, explore opportunities, and strengthen connections between free zones worldwide.”

The highlight of day one was the ministerial meeting, which gathered more than 30 ministerial delegations to discuss global economic cooperation and future trade strategies. The roundtable focused on generating policy insights for integrating emerging digital tools into national and regional trade strategies, providing actionable recommendations for leveraging special economic zones as enablers of digital innovation in trade, and securing commitments to develop interoperable digital trade frameworks that promote collaboration, trust, and shared prosperity. The session concluded with a Ministerial Communique summarizing the key takeaway messages and issuing a call to action, urging stakeholders to pursue coordinated, inclusive, and tech-enabled trade strategies to support a dynamic and interconnected global economy.

The opening ceremony also witnessed the launch of the One Zone Platform, a pioneering digital ecosystem designed to serve World FZO’s 1,600 members across more than 140 countries. The platform streamlines member engagement, knowledge sharing, and collaboration through advanced AI-powered tools, interactive mapping, and secure networking features. One Zone supports the growth and innovation of free zones worldwide, reinforcing World FZO’s commitment to driving prosperity and sustainable development across the sector.

This year’s Congress featured six dynamic tracks, the program will address the most pressing challenges and opportunities facing free zones and integrated economic zones today, exploring how free zones can drive economic prosperity, strengthen partnerships, and support national strategies such as China’s Free Trade Port development.