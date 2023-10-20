UAE: During its participation at GITEX Technology Week, the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) held presentations using storytelling techniques. This initiative is part of a comprehensive program designed to improve the skills of official speakers and project managers, establishing their role as thought leaders and influencers in the ICT sector through the application of the interactive TEDx method.

The engaging presentations were held on the second and fourth days of GITEX, spanning from 16 to 20 October 2023. Merging impactful personal anecdotes with professional experiences, these sessions conveyed positive and motivating messages aligned with TDRA's goals. The presentations attracted attendees from both the exhibition's visitors and officials from various government communications departments.

Commenting on these sessions, H.E. Mohammad Al Kitbi, TDRA Deputy Director General for Support Services, said: “At TDRA, we are committed to conveying enlightened messages to society and our customers. Our team comprises experienced, knowledgeable, and visionary individuals who are dedicated to delivering TDRA's messages in a manner that actively advances digital transformation and fosters a culture of future foresight. The 'TDRA TED' program is a testament to this commitment, where our employees share their expertise and knowledge using persuasive storytelling techniques, aiming to benefit a wider segment of the public.”

TDRA introduced 'TDRA TED' with the objective of positioning TDRA as a leader in shaping ideas and disseminating awareness on a national scale. Leveraging the collective expertise of TDRA's team, the program sought to transform a significant number of the employees into skilled presenters using the TEDx method, achieved through comprehensive training and hands-on practice.

‘TDRA TED’ underwent three key phases. It commenced with the training stage, encompassing various sessions on the presentation techniques aligned with the TEDx method. This was followed by the second stage, featuring presentations delivered by employees who successfully completed the training. Finally, the third stage involved presentations at the UAE Government level. In the upcoming phase, TDRA aims to welcome presenters from other government entities under the umbrella of “TDRA TED”.

