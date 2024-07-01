Dubai, UAE: Tally Solutions, a leading international Business Management Software provider, concluded the fourth edition of the MSME Honours by announcing 25 winners in 5 categories on the occasion of International MSME Day. The winners were felicitated at a grand event in the city for their remarkable contributions to the MSME ecosystem. The event celebrated remarkable businesses, entrepreneurs, and professionals who have demonstrated unwavering commitment, innovation, and resilience in their fields.

The event honored winners across five distinct categories: WonderWoman, Business Maestro, NewGen Icon, Tech Transformer, and E-preneur Icon. Each category highlighted the unique and transformative contributions of MSMEs to their communities and the business landscape. In UAE, the MSME Honours event was supported by Singhular+, ICAI Dubai Chapter, BNI UAE, IWD, Taxation Society, RAKBANK, iAccel GBI, Make My Trip. This year MSME Honours received over 19,000 nominations from various sectors across the globe including the Middle East, India, Kenya, Bangladesh, and Nepal.

Nupur Goenka, Executive Director, Tally Solutions said, “MSME Honours is our effort to celebrate and honour entrepreneurs and small businesses for their resilience, passion, and courage. We want to keep strengthening this platform to create a powerful community rather than just an award ceremony, allowing outstanding entrepreneurs to connect with each other outside of Tally as well. It has been and continues to be our privilege to recognise and stand with the MSME community who are the backbone of economies across the world.”

Vikas Panchal, General Manager – MENA, Tally Solutions, expressed his pride in this year’s honourees, "The MSME Honours spotlight the diversity and positive influence of MSMEs by highlighting their best practices at the grassroots level. This platform is an effort to honour their commitment, innovative thinking, and dedication to excellence which have truly made a significant impact among budding entrepreneurs. MSME Honours is a platform to showcase success stories to inspire countless others to pursue their dreams with passion and determination. This is in line with the goals of the UAE government which is encouraging the culture of leadership and enhancing the role of the small and medium-sized enterprises sector in the development and diversification of the national economy.”

This year in the WonderWoman category the jury witnessed entries from some remarkable women entrepreneurs and the outstanding winners this year include Vaishaly Singh from Kiam Chocolatier LLC, Bhawna Chopra from Krishi Care Farms, Aysha Ajimin Areekara from Gold Fin International LLC, Leena Vashdev Kewlani from Artezaar LLC and Marlyn Castro from Pinas Express Cargo.

Furthermore, MSME Honours also recognized organizations under the category of Business Maestro who have accomplished noteworthy achievements as a visionary leader. This year's winners include Chandru Lalwani, from Ibn Al Haj Chemicals LLC – NIP, Saifuddin Rajgarhwala from Fakhree Al Hindi Co LLC, Omar Amer Al Bakhit Fadhil of Al Mukhtar Trading & Contracting Co. LLC, Ghulam Mustafa from DK Dar Al Khulood United L.L.C and Abdul khadar from Development Salalah International.

Another set of winners were recognized under the Tech Transformers category for their notable progress in the digital sphere. The list of this year’s winners includes Praveen Narayanan of Castle IT Solutions LLC, Mahammad Ashraf Kadaba from Al Najd Projects Petrochemical Services, Arun Mohan from Infinite Middle East Projects LLC, Altaimi Mamdoh Hamad from Afaq Alhasob, and Jatinder Singh from Invention Global Exhibits who used technological innovation in addressing critical challenges in their business.

In addition, MSME Honours also paid tribute to E-preneur Icon and the winners of this category include Rita Jivani from Purple Swan FZC LLC, Shalini Santosh of Early Food, Roshan Harief from Glamazle.com, Muhsina kaypee from Muhsina kaypee enterprise and Dhamodharan Ramamoorthy from Dsinfotech Digital Media.

The final category which was recently added to this year’s MSME Honours include NewGen Icon. The category celebrates budding entrepreneurs who have introduced innovative solutions. Winners under this category include Zakariyya Saleem Al Rawahi from Homeland café, Salman Mohammed from Platable Portal Co LLc, Navaneeth Mattummal of Trukko Freight Broker LLC, Aliasgar Murtaza from CleverFlow and Rishab Chandra from TaskTracker Suite Information Technology LLC.

The MSME Honours continue to celebrate and promote the invaluable contributions of MSMEs, encouraging innovation, resilience, and excellence across various sectors and regions. The honours serve as a testament to the spirit of entrepreneurship, innovation, and excellence.

About Tally Software Solutions FZCO

Tally Software Solutions FZCO is a pioneer in the business management software industry. Accredited by the FTA and the GAZT, Tally Solutions has been present in the GCC for the last decade and has helped over 67,000 businesses in the country with their accounting, inventory, and compliance needs. Since its inception in 1986, Tally’s simple yet powerful products have been revolutionizing the way businesses run. Having delivered path-breaking technology consistently for more than 3 decades, Tally symbolizes unmatched innovation and leadership. With the trust of over 2.5 million businesses worldwide, it caters to more than 7 million users across industries in over 100 countries.