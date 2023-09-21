Abu Dhabi, UAE: Tadweer (Abu Dhabi Waste Management Company) announced its participation in the second edition of the Liwa Date Festival and Auction as an official sponsor. The event will be held from 21 to 30 September 2023 in Liwa city in the Al Dhafra region.

The Liwa Date Festival and Auction is one of the main heritage events held in Liwa city in the Al Dhafra region to celebrate the date harvest season. Dates are considered a national treasure and an essential component of the Emirati culture. The festival will showcase the best practices followed by date farmers and provide the opportunity for participants and visitors to exchange knowledge and experiences around the production and harvesting of high-quality dates.

Tadweer will serve as the primary entity responsible for ensuring cleanliness of the festival. As one of the sponsors, Tadweer will provide services in three stages: before, during, and after the event—to promote environmentally sustainable practices. The company will allocate teams to provide cleaning and waste management services and ensure the visitors’ safety.

During the event, Tadweer will also be launching a campaign under the theme “Sustainability is a way of life”, which aims to raise awareness on the best sustainability practices. As part of the campaign, the company will organise activities, including competitions, handicrafts and workshops, and theatre activities. Tadweer will educate visitors, including farmers, farm owners, and students, about the best practices for recycling, reducing, and reusing waste. Tadweer aims to contribute to establishing a strong culture of recycling and environmental preservation in Abu Dhabi and beyond.

Ali Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and CEO of Tadweer, said: "Tadweer constantly works in collaboration with the local authorities to promote environmental awareness and sustainability across various platforms, including national and heritage events. This comes in line with our strategic objectives, which aim to convert waste into an asset and achieve a circular economy. We remain committed to fostering a greener and more sustainable future for our communities, as well as protecting our environment.”