Dubai: In collaboration with Swissnex, the Swiss Embassy in the UAE and the Swiss Business Hub Middle East, the Swiss Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai brought together experts from Swiss and Emirati universities, private companies, and public actors during the `Smart Connected Cities,’ event in the pavilion. This collaboration aims at discussing and finding efficient ways to improve the way we manage the challenges of growing and densifying cities.

Researchers from Switzerland and the UAE presented innovative projects in the presence of academic and industrial partners. The event also highlighted innovative projects in the smart connectivity and mobility space, some of them which have already been implemented in Switzerland and can be replicated around the world, including in the MENA region.

Mr. Dante Larini, Project Manager of Swissnex at the Swiss Pavilion said: “International collaborations across technology, which offer connected solutions to cope with the exponentially growing demand of a rising population and consequent density in living spaces, is the only way we can tide over the challenges.”

The conference was organized by Leading House MENA, hosted by the University of Applied Sciences and Arts Western Switzerland (HES-SO). The main objective of HES-SO is to support scientific collaboration between universities in Switzerland and in the MENA region.

Mr. Larini added: “The event was an eye-opener on the extent of how technology can bring a sea change in the management of cities and the daily life of its residents seamlessly,”

Speakers at the event included HE Massimo Baggi, Ambassador of Switzerland to the UAE and Bahrain, Dr. Christine Pirinoli, Vice-Rector for Research, and Innovation, HESSO.

A keynote speech on `Cyber-physical spaces: Vision & opportunities,’ was delivered by Dr.-Ing. habil. Josef Spillner of Zurich University of Applied Sciences (ZHAW), followed by a speech on `Supporting cooperation between Switzerland and the MENA region,’ by Dr. Luna Iacopini, Leading House MENA. A ZHAW-University of Sharjah collaboration was also presented at the event.

About the Swiss Pavilion:

Switzerland was the first country to confirm its participation in the Expo 2020 Dubai. The Swiss Pavilion offers a unique encounter with Switzerland. It highlights Switzerland as a country of scenic beauty and a leading hub of technology and innovation by presenting the excellence of Swiss universities, start-ups and companies as well as creating joint events with local partners.

The Swiss Pavilion relies on a public-private partnership model. It promotes Switzerland’s economic capacity and attractiveness to the UAE – the most important trading partner in the Middle East. It turns the spotlight on its high-quality products and services together with its partners Schindler, Rolex SA, Switzerland Tourism, Roche, Clariant, Novartis, Nestlé, and KGS Diamond Group Ltd and suppliers. Presence Switzerland oversees the Swiss Pavilion. It is the unit of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs, which is responsible for Switzerland’s image abroad and Switzerland’s official presence in international events, such as World Expos.

The selected project ‘Reflections’ was designed by the Swiss project team OOS AG (architecture), Bellprat Partner AG (scenography) and Lorenz Eugster Landscaping GmbH (landscaping) and built by General contractor Expomobilia.

About Swissnex:

Swissnex is the global network connecting Switzerland and the world in education, research, and innovation. At the Swiss Pavilion, Swissnex presents content based on the Expo theme weeks, which are linked to the UN sustainable. Development goals. Swiss universities, start-ups and innovative companies will shed the light on their research and inventions through temporary exhibits and presentations for the public. In addition to this, panels, workshops, pitch contests and networking events will take place at the event space and the rooftop terrace.

Swissnex at the Swiss Pavilion also aims to connect our Swiss partners with equivalents from the UAE, The Middle East, and other national pavilions. By inviting local and international researchers and students to events and workshops, the Swiss Pavilion is positioned as a hub for communication and creating new collaborative partnerships.

