Cairo, Egypt: Today, SwissCham Egypt hosted a significant Cocktail Networking Event, gathering the foremost Swiss companies in Egypt alongside prominent Egyptian and African companies. This event was held as a part of SwissCham's participation in the Intra African Trade Fair - IATF 2023, showcasing their commitment to fostering business connections and collaboration.

The prestigious event was graced by the esteemed presence of Eng. Mahmoud Esmat, Minister of Public Enterprises, Mrs. Helene Budliger Artieda, Swiss State Secretary for Economic Affairs, Mrs. Yvonne Baumann, Swiss Ambassador to Egypt, and Mr. Hossam Heiba, President of the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI). Joining them were leaders from both the private and public sectors, prominent officials from both nations, and delegations from various African states.

Mr. Kamal Abdel Malek, Chairman of SwissCham Egypt, delivered the welcome address, followed by opening remarks from Dr. Sherif Amin, Country President of Novartis Egypt, and Mr. Hazem F. Salameh, Country Head of Syngenta Egypt.

The event comes within the context of SwissCham's ongoing commitment to boost trade and investment ties between Switzerland and Egypt, enhance mutual understanding, and share innovative ideas for future partnerships.

Mrs. Helene Budliger Artieda, Swiss State Secretary for Economic Affairs, noted, “It is no coincidence that Egypt chose to host the IATF. Not only is Egypt an economic giant on the African continent in its own right. At the crossroads between Europe, Africa and the Middle East, Egypt has what it takes to become the entry point of choice for companies wanting to do business in Africa.”

Mr. Hossam Heiba, President of the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones, indicated, “” “Egypt is Switzerland's largest trading partner in Africa, and as for Investment, Swiss companies have a significant presence. Yet, there are more promising opportunities to be tapped on the basis of win-win cooperation and in light of highly valued Swiss know-how and Egypt's value proposition. Despite a challenging environment, Egypt remains Africa’s key investment hotspot and gateway”.

Commenting on such a remarkable event, Kamal Abdel Malek SwissCham Chairman proudly said “Such gatherings as SwissCham Cocktail Networking Event provide a unique platform for our members, guests of our business community to engage in meaningful discussions, share experiences, and explore collaborative opportunities particularly between Swiss, Egyptian, and African business leaders”.

The Cocktail Networking Event is organized as a side event to complement SwissCham's participation at the Intra African Trade Fair - IATF 2023. Held in collaboration with the African Union Commission and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat, the IATF is taking place from November 9th to 15th, 2023. The Egypt International Exhibitions Center is poised to welcome representatives from 75 states and 1600 African exhibitors.

