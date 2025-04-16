Smart procurement and In Country Valuation (ICV) have redirected AED 145 billion to the UAE economy since 2018

Dubai, UAE: Reaffirming the UAE’s global commitment to sustainability and innovation, His Excellency Sheikh Nahayan Bin Mabarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, said data-driven, resilient and sustainable supply chains are imperative to help withstand global trade risks.

Sharing his insights at the International Procurement and Supply Chain Conference (IPSC 2025) in Dubai organised by the global leader in supply chain training and consulting, Blue Ocean Corporation, Sheikh Nahayan said that supply chains must be effective and responsive to rapid change, and should continue to improve.

“We have come to realize the fragile nature of supply chains, and to appreciate that, in this globalized world, we must have supply chains that can respond to freer trade, to technological advancements, to increased automation and use of robotics, and to the forces of market economies. We fully understand that supply chains must be sustainable, resilient, secure, innovative, data and evidence-driven, and cost efficient,” he said in his key note address.

Paying tribute to the nation’s leadership, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Nahayan acknowledged their visionary contributions to infrastructure development, economic resilience, and sustainable growth.

Congratulating Blue Ocean Corporation for organizing IPSC, he said that procurement systems and supply chains are susceptible to complexity and vulnerability in the face of unforeseen global circumstances and it is the collective responsibility of governments and businesses to ensure that they remain sustainable, resilient, and beneficial to society and to the wellbeing of the planet.

IPSC 2025 was held under the theme of ‘Redefining Global Trade: The UAE Shaping Sustainable Supply Chains for the Future.

Regenerative Supply Chains, Local Economic Growth

Focus on carbon-negative regenerative supply chain models that even goes beyond sustainability practices are a must in the current times of trade to further reinforce circular economy, said Dr. Sathya Menon, Group CEO of Blue Ocean Corporation, at IPSC 2025.

“Regenerative supply chains are increasingly seen as a panacea for trade disruptions like higher tariffs, climate change and geopolitical bottlenecks as it focuses on local procurement leading to reduced burden on logistics and supply chain costs. Local procurement is also carbon negative as sourcing happens locally resulting in reduced carbon emissions, and also comes at lower transportation costs, in turn helping local economy thrive,” he said.

Experts at the IPSC 2025 said digitally empowered and purpose-led local procurement has become a tool of economic empowerment in communities across the world, fostering innovation and ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) integration. For instance, Dubai’s smart strategy through its DubaiNow app platform has unified procurement across over 40 government entities, improving efficiency, vendor experience and public spending transparency.

“Procurement has shifted to national value creation and digital excellence, fostering local supplier growth driving economic diversification and innovation partnerships,” said Nabil Sousou, Vice President & Chief Procurement Officer for Africa, Middle East, and South Asia at PepsiCo, adding that key initiative like the implementation of the In-Country Value (ICV) Program tied to procurement contracts has helped redirect AED 145 billion into the UAE economy since 2018.

IPSC 2025 brought together over 650 international delegates, including procurement experts, policymakers, and industry innovators to discuss on redefining global trade and supply chain ecosystems.

Sourav Ganguly, former Indian Cricket team Captain, and Amruta Devendra Fadnavis, renowned Indian social activist and Chairperson of the Divija Foundation, joined as Guests of Honour, bringing international spotlight to the conference and reinforcing the UAE’s leadership in promoting global cooperation.

“Success isn’t won alone. It is forged through teamwork and recognizing every teammate’s role. Be it in sports or business, true leaders should lift others up,” said Sourav Ganguly, who is also a Board Member at the Blue Ocean Corporation.

Mr. Abdul Azeez, Group Chairman of Blue Ocean Corporation, added: “More than a trade hub, the UAE is a global pacesetter. IPSC 2025 discussions have laid the groundwork for supply chains that thrive sustainably, and we’re proud to drive this momentum forward.”

The next edition of IPSC will be held in New Delhi. Earlier editions were in London, Mumbai, and Riyadh before Dubai.