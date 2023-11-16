Dubai, UAE: The 25th Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) and Dubai Solar Show (DSS) showcases technologies, solutions and innovations that enhance sustainable agriculture, food and water security worldwide. The exhibition will bring together thousands of local and international companies from the government and private sectors, investors, decision-makers, international experts and specialists, who will exchange expertise and share experiences to advance the development of the climate-smart agricultural sector, contributing to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and the preservation of ecosystem diversity and Biodiversity.

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is organising WETEX and DSS 2023, under the directives of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, from 15-17 November 2023 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Celebrating its silver jubilee this year, the exhibition has a dedicated area for innovations that support the improvement of water management, smart irrigation, and smart cropping systems. It also aims to expand the scope of pest control innovations and accelerate a major change in desert agriculture to achieve sustainable development. Additionally, the exhibition aims to enhance financing, projects, and opportunities for farmers and agricultural projects, as well as tools to increase the contribution of all community members to agriculture and raise awareness about farming at home.

"As the largest specialised exhibitions worldwide, WETEX and DSS have expanded the scope of sustainable practices, technologies, and innovative solutions that will mitigate climate change. Considering the escalating global food crisis, this year's exhibition highlights local and global contributors who play a fundamental role in promoting regenerative agriculture, sustainable agricultural production, and water and food systems that accelerate habitat restoration and conservation. As the UAE prepares to host the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) at Expo City Dubai from 30 November to 12 December 2023; where food security is one of the main topics, we are intensifying our efforts to consolidate the contribution of the UAE and the region to finding innovative and sustainable solutions to support the principle of fair and equitable solutions to food system challenges, alleviate pressures and risks on food, agriculture, and water systems, and ensure a brighter future where everyone can enjoy food sustainability,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, Founder and Chairman of WETEX and DSS.

“At Al-Mardia Company, we consider sustainability as an integral part of our vision and strategy. We strive to achieve a balance between the needs of the current generation and future generations. We embrace sustainable agricultural practices and modern techniques to improve crop productivity and regenerate soil in sustainable ways. One of our main priorities is the use of organic fertilisers to enhance soil fertility, activate beneficial microbial life, and capture carbon in the soil. We intend to utilise WETEX 2023 to showcase our innovative products and solutions in the field of sustainability and raise public awareness about its importance. We have also developed desalination filters capable of withstanding high salinity levels and improving the efficiency of water desalination plants, thereby contributing to the preservation of water sources and marine life. In collaboration with WETEX and DSS, our aim is to create a more sustainable and resilient agricultural industry that addresses today's challenges while preserving the environment for future generations. This is achieved by using organic fertilisers to absorb carbon and convert it into plant-available organic matter, which is retained in the soil. We believe that these efforts will contribute to building a better and more sustainable future for both the agricultural sector and the environment,” said HE Sheikh Faisal bin Hamad Al Thani, Chairman, Al Mardia Trading and Agriculture.

About WETEX & Dubai Solar Show

Under the directives of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, DEWA organises WETEX & Dubai Solar Show annually. This is part of its efforts to support the vision of the UAE’s wise leadership and its keenness to contribute to promote sustainable development. Since its inception in 1999, the exhibition has witnessed significant growth and has become one of the most important specialised international exhibitions in the fields of water, energy, sustainability, green technologies, renewable and clean energy, as well as green buildings, electric vehicles, and other key sectors.

DEWA is organising the 25th edition of the exhibition under the theme “At the Forefront of Sustainability” from 15 to 17 November 2023 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The 2023 edition is especially significant as it coincides with the UAE’s preparations to host COP28 by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) at Dubai Expo City in 2023.

WETEX & DSS provide a leading platform for international organisations and companies to showcase their latest solutions and products and learn about innovative technologies from all over the world in the sectors of energy, water, sustainability, green technologies, renewable and clean energy, green mobility solutions, sustainable development, and green buildings. The international exhibition, which is the largest of its kind in the region, enhances Dubai and the UAE’s support in promoting global efforts to achieve sustainable development, as well as consolidates Dubai’s position as a global hub for the green economy.

