Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health has announced the 8th edition of the Global Health Exhibition, scheduled to run from October 27 to 30, 2025, at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Center.

Held under the theme “Invest in Health,” the event aims to advance the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals by accelerating the transformation of its healthcare sector and reinforcing Saudi Arabia’s position as a global hub for health innovation and investment.

The exhibition will serve as a major platform for forging partnerships, exploring investment prospects, and showcasing cutting-edge technologies in healthcare, including advances in telemedicine and initiatives promoting healthier lifestyles.

Building on the success of last year’s edition—which generated over SAR50 billion ($13.3 billion) in deals and drew more than 100,000 visitors from 80 countries—the upcoming event is expected to continue driving momentum in Saudi Arabia’s health sector.

The exhibition underscores the Kingdom’s expanding role on the global health stage, bolstered by initiatives like the National Biotechnology Strategy and its hosting of major international gatherings, such as the Fourth Global High-Level Ministerial Conference on Antimicrobial Resistance and the CPHI Middle East pharmaceutical expo.