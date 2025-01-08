Manama – Sustainability Forum Middle East today announced talabat, leading on-demand delivery platform in MENA, as a Forum Partner for its upcoming third edition, set to take place on January 28-29, 2025, in the Kingdom of Bahrain. Held in the presence of H.E. Dr. Mohamed bin Mubarak Bin Daina, Minister of Oil and Environment and Special Envoy for Climate Affairs, and with the support of the Supreme Council for Environment, the Forum will focus on the theme, "Mobilizing Action and Investment for Climate and Energy Resilience."

talabat’s partnership underscores the company’s dedication to sustainability and its pursuit of innovation-driven solutions to address climate challenges in the MENA region. Known for integrating environmentally-conscious practices into its operations, talabat has introduced initiatives such as optimizing logistics processes and exploring eco-friendly packaging options, demonstrating its support for regional climate goals.

Senior representatives from talabat will join more than 400 regional business leaders, policymakers, and sustainability experts at the Forum in January 2025. The event will provide a platform for cross-sector dialogue and collaboration, focusing on innovative strategies to tackle climate challenges and drive sustainable growth across the MENA region. Participants will explore actionable solutions to advance regional climate resilience and sustainable development goals, underscoring the private sector's vital role in achieving these ambitions.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Moayad Aqel, Managing Director of talabat Bahrain, said, “We are honored to partner with Sustainability Forum Middle East for its 2025 edition. As a company deeply rooted in the MENA region, we recognize the critical role we play in advancing sustainable practices and fostering innovation to tackle climate challenges. This partnership underscores our commitment to leveraging our scale and technology to create a lasting impact. We look forward to engaging with thought leaders and experts at the Forum to drive forward practical and impactful solutions for a sustainable future.”

Adding, Ms. Laila Danesh, Managing Director of FinMark Communications and the Forum Founder and Organiser, said, “We are thrilled to have talabat join us as a Forum Partner for the 2025 edition. talabat’s dedication to sustainable practices and innovation reflects the kind of leadership needed to tackle the region’s pressing climate challenges. Their participation will add valuable perspectives on how businesses can align operations with sustainability goals while fostering impactful collaborations for a more resilient future.”

The Forum’s agenda covers a range themes central to driving the region’s net-zero journey from the need to ramp up financing to policy developments and regulations, to strategies for innovation, technology advancements, and more. The Forum will again feature a number of keynote addresses, panel discussions, and practical hands-on learning workshops over the two-day period, all designed to raise awareness, drive collaboration, and mobilise action and investment to achieve regional climate and energy resilience.

The Forum’s 2025 edition is supported by Strategic Partner: National Bank of Bahrain, Forum Partners: Aluminium Bahrain, Arab Shipbuilding and Repair Yard (Asry), American Chamber of Commerce Bahrain, Benefit, Boston Consulting Group, Environment Arabia, Foulath Holding, Gulf International Bank B.S.C, Learning Partner: Impact Learning and Development, and Media Partners: Asharq Business with Bloomberg, BFT Media, OGN, and Sustainable Finance Daily.

