More than 650 regional and global leaders convened in Bahrain for high-level dialogue on energy transition, sustainable finance, and long-term competitiveness

Manama – Sustainability Forum Middle East (SFME) today concluded its fourth edition following two days of dialogue and engagement focused on advancing energy and climate transformation. In the presence of H.E. Dr. Mohamed bin Mubarak Bin Daina, Minister of Oil and Environment, Special Envoy for Climate Affairs, Kingdom of Bahrain, the Forum brought together more than 650 participants on Day One at the Four Seasons Hotel Bahrain Bay, followed by a second day of dedicated workshops engaging more than 150 participants.

Held under the theme “Advancing Alignment, Innovation, and Implementation for Energy and Climate Transformation,” and with the support of f the Supreme Council for Environment, the Forum reflected Bahrain’s growing role in shaping the regional climate and sustainability agenda and supporting practical progress across energy transition, finance, policy, and implementation.

Concluding the fourth edition, Sustainability Forum Middle East expressed its deep appreciation for the leadership of H.E. Dr. Mohamed bin Mubarak Bin Daina, recognizing his pivotal role in driving climate action in the Kingdom of Bahrain and strengthening the region’s engagement on energy transition and sustainability at both regional and global levels. SFME emphasized that his leadership has been instrumental in advancing alignment between policy, industry, and finance, reinforcing regional cooperation, and positioning Bahrain as a credible, solutions-oriented contributor to the global climate agenda.

Sustainability Forum Middle East reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the delivery of climate and energy transition priorities through continued collaboration, knowledge exchange, and action-oriented engagement. The Forum underscored that the outcomes of this year’s edition reflect the leadership and direction of H.E. Dr. Mohamed bin Mubarak Bin Daina and the Kingdom of Bahrain’s clear and credible role in advancing climate action at national, regional, and international levels.

The 2026 edition of Sustainability Forum Middle East is supported by Lead Partners: Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait (BBK), SAFA and Tabreed Bahrain; Strategic Partners: United Nations Development Programme)UNDP), Bank ABC, Standard Chartered Bank and Gulf International Bank (GIB); Forum Partners: Aluminium Bahrain(Alba), National Bank of Bahrain (NBB), Boston Consulting Group (BCG), Arab Shipbuilding and Repair Yard (ASRY), Bahrain Ship Repair &

Engineering Company (BASREC), Gulf Aluminium Rolling Mill Company (GARMCO), American Chamber of Commerce Bahrain (AmCham Bahrain), and Gulf Air; Supporting Partners: Tamkeen, Hassan Radhi & Associates, GFH Financial Group, and United Enterprises; Learning Partner: Strathclyde University and Impact for Learning & Development; and Media Partners: Arab News, Al Ayam, OGN, Trade Arabia, BFT Media, and The Butterfly Effect.

