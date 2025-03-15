Iris Van der Veken, Executive Director of the Watch & Jewellery Initiative 2030 - founded by Cartier and Kering - to highlight its global sustainability efforts in a fireside chat.

Manama – Sustainability Forum Middle East (SFME), a regional platform dedicated to driving net zero and nature positive solutions, in collaboration with DANAT – Bahrain Institute for Pearls & Gemstones, will host a high-level roundtable on April 15, 2025 in Manama on "Oceans at the Frontline: Harnessing Marine Ecosystems for Climate Action”.​

The first in SFME’s 2025 Decarbonisation Roundtable Series, the event aims to bring together leading experts and industry leaders to explore the role of blue carbon ecosystems, sustainable pearling, and corporate marine conservation efforts in advancing climate resilience. Given the pivotal role oceans play in climate regulation and biodiversity conservation, discussions will focus on strategies for integrating marine ecosystem preservation into broader sustainability and climate action frameworks.​

The event will feature a fireside chat with Iris Van der Veken, Executive Director & Secretary General of the Watch & Jewellery Initiative 2030 (WJI 2030), of which DANAT is a member. In this session, Ms. Van der Veken will discuss the jewellery industry's commitment to sustainability and its role in conservation and climate action. WJI 2030, co-founded by Cartier and Kering in 2021, is a global initiative uniting watch and jewellery brands to commit to ambitious sustainability objectives, including building climate resilience, preserving resources, and fostering inclusiveness. Members of WJI 2030 include prominent brands such as Chanel Horlogerie Joaillerie, Montblanc, Rosy Blue, and Swarovski, reflecting the initiative's significant impact on promoting sustainable practices within the industry. ​

In addition to the fireside chat, the event will also feature two panel discussions:

The first will focus on sustainable pearling as a nature-positive industry, examining how Bahrain’s pearl oyster beds contribute to biodiversity and climate resilience, alongside efforts to document their carbon sequestration potential.

The second panel will explore the broader role of industry in marine conservation and sustainable coastal development, including how sectors such as shipping, aluminium, and coastal infrastructure are integrating ocean conservation into their environmental strategies.

Commenting, Ms. Laila Danesh, Managing Director of FinMark Communications, the founders and organisers of Sustainability Forum Middle East, said, "We are excited to launch our 2025 Decarbonisation Series by looking at the critical intersection of marine conservation and climate action in collaboration with DANAT and with participation from the Watch & Jewellery Initiative 2030, which is working to drive sustainability across one of the world’s most influential luxury industries. Beyond the jewellery industry, the discussions will also explore the broader role that the industrial sector is also playing in marine conservation and the very notable initiatives being undertaken by companies in Bahrain to integrate ocean sustainability into their ESG strategies as we work to balance economic development and environmental stewardship. The roundtable will provide a platform to explore how the protection of blue carbon ecosystems, sustainable pearling, and corporate environmental responsibility can align with regional and international sustainability and climate goals.”

Ms. Noora Jamsheer, CEO of DANAT, added, "At DANAT, we are dedicated to advancing scientific research and driving awareness of the environmental role played by Bahrain’s marine ecosystems, particularly the sustainability of pearl oyster beds and their significant contribution to blue carbon sequestration. Our work, in collaboration with local and global partners, supports not only the conservation of these unique habitats but also strengthens Bahrain’s leadership in sustainable pearling. Through our engagement with the Watch & Jewellery Initiative 2030, we are contributing to global efforts to build responsible and transparent supply chains, reinforcing the importance of ethical sourcing and marine biodiversity conservation in the jewellery industry. This roundtable is a key opportunity to discuss how scientific research, industry best practices, and sustainability policies can help balance economic development with long-term marine ecosystem protection—both in the region and beyond."

SFME’s Decarbonisation Roundtable Series takes place during the year in cities across region, taking an in-depth look at a diverse range of topics crucial to MENA’s net-zero journey and broader sustainability goals. The Forum’s mission is to foster dialogue and collaboration on decarbonisation initiatives in the region with its roundtables serving as platforms for stakeholders to exchange insights, explore opportunities, and drive meaningful collaboration for climate action on the part of the private sector.

Supporting the Forum’s annual calendar of events are the Supreme Council for Environment, Kingdom of Bahrain, Strategic Partners: National Bank of Bahrain and Standard Chartered Bank, Forum Partners: Bapco Energies, Aluminium Bahrain, Arab Shipbuilding and Repair Yard, American Chamber of Commerce Bahrain, Al Areen Holding, Benefit, Boston Consulting Group, Environment Arabia, First Motors, Foulath Holding, Gulf Air, Gulf International Bank B.S.C, talabat, Forum Supporters: APM Terminals Bahrain and Sinnad, Learning Partner: Impact Learning and Development, and Media Partners: Asharq Business with Bloomberg, BFT Media, OGN, and Sustainable Finance Daily.

About Sustainability Forum Middle East

Sustainability Forum Middle East is a regional platform for promoting understanding and driving climate action on the part of the private sector, whose embracing of decarbonisation and the promotion of nature-based solutions is critical to meeting the net-zero and sustainability ambitions of the MENA countries. Annually, the Forum hosts a two-day Forum (next edition in January 2026) featuring expert-led workshops and high-level dialogue, as well as a series of roundtable events held across the region that delve into subjects critical to the drive towards decarbonisation and sustainable development of the MENA economies.

