Dubai: The Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) and the SuperBridge Council have reiterated their commitment to cementing the Middle East’s eminence as the leading destination for innovation and entrepreneurship with the second edition of SuperBridge Summit 2024. The two-day summit will highlight the exemplary strategic initiatives and visionary leadership of Dubai as a global innovation nexus.

1Investors and industry leaders worldwide rank the Middle East among their top three destinations due to its strategic location, investor-friendly policies, and strong infrastructure. The region's expanding industrial sector continues to attract global interest, fuelling Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) that promote economic diversification. Aligning with the UAE’s aim to bolster its industrial GDP, it is crucial to forge meaningful public-private partnerships that will further boost this goal, and effectively harness the natural and human resources of the region to nurture an industrial economy. Considering this scenario, the SuperBridge Summit is poised to serve as a major catalyst for collaboration and innovation.

Within the UAE, Dubai is emerging as a leading hub for diverse industries including technology, finance, healthcare, and real estate, driven by ongoing efforts to innovate and attract multinational corporations. Additionally, Dubai has gained prominence as a global hub for startups, owing to its state-of-the-art facilities and other innovations.

Shane Tedjarati, Co-founder of SuperBridge Council, said: “The UAE has maintained it top position in attracting Greenfield FDI projects for three consecutive years. These investments target prominent companies with extensive geographic coverage and diversified operations, showcasing dynamic global investment strategies. Cities such as Dubai are setting new benchmarks in innovation and investment standards by capitalising on their strategic location, progressive policies, and technological advancements.”

“The SuperBridge Summit 2024 is poised to convene visionary leaders, harnessing human equity to facilitate technological and industrial transformation in infrastructure. It will also act as a platform for pertinent discussions on groundbreaking technologies, sustainable practices, global competitiveness, as well as resilient economic and infrastructure solutions that can positively transform our cities and economies, while also empowering young entrepreneurs,” he added.

The SuperBridge Summit 2024 will facilitate a lucrative avenue for industry leaders, policymakers, and young entrepreneurs to explore innovative solutions and best practices in infrastructure development. It will encompass keynote presentations, panel discussions, and networking opportunities aimed at fostering collaboration and knowledge dissemination. The summit will be held under the theme ‘Innovate for Next Gen’ and is scheduled to take place from October 15 to 16, 2024 at One & Only One Za’abeel, Dubai.

-Ends-

About SuperBridge Summit

The summit is a pioneering platform aimed at fostering collaboration and innovation among the world's fastest growing economies. The summit connects, ignites and unites leaders from all walks of life to magnify under-represented voices, give centre stage to vast opportunities from Global East and Global South, and catalyses meaningful actions, rendering them both visible and impactful on a global scale. The event will provide a platform for business leaders, investors, and policymakers to exchange insights and identify new opportunities for cooperation in sectors such as technology, manufacturing, energy, life sciences, mobility, commerce, and agriculture. The event will bring together an esteemed group of global leaders from China, South Korea, India, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Nigeria, Egypt, Indonesia, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates and other GCC countries.

The summit will be held in Dubai, UAE, and is expected to attract widespread attention from the international business community.

About Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC):

A global business facilitator since 1979, Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) is home to the region’s leading purpose-built convention and exhibition centre. DWTC provides a platform for connecting people, products, innovation and ideas from around the world through a dynamic calendar of international trade exhibitions and its own roster of sector leading mega events. As a designated free zone, complemented by award-winning commercial real estate, DWTC plays an integral role in Dubai and the region’s growth story. Since its inauguration, DWTC has hosted over 6,000 events, with an estimated economic output of AED 248 billion, attracting over 38 million business visitors to Dubai.

About SuperBridge Council

SuperBridge Council is an apolitical, open, diverse and multi-culture global organization comprised of a group of renowned business entrepreneurs, social and cultural leaders around the world. The Council ignites, connects and unites future-minded, action-oriented leaders from the world’s fastest growing economies across industries and cultures to discover facts and opportunities that are under-heard, under-appreciated and under-represented. SuperBridge Council works in partnership with business entrepreneurs, corporates, regulatory agencies and institutions to promote productive networks, to stimulate knowledge sharing and creative thinking, to collaborate across disciplines and businesses, and to drive growth and prosperities via realization of vast human potentials.

SuperBridge Council was founded by Ms. Vanessa Xu and Mr. Shane Tedjarati together with a group of achieved leaders from diverse background. Ms. Vanessa Xu leads the Council’s role in SuperBridge Summit.

For further information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com