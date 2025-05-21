RABAT -- At a time when the Sahel countries are witnessing accelerated changes to achieve comprehensive development, energy crisis is still one of the outstanding challenges that impedes progress and curbs meeting the needs of countries.

The projects of the route of Sahel countries to the Atlantic Ocean, and Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline are an essential strategic step on both economic and political levels.

Politically, the two projects are a symbol of cooperation and show a common will to enhance integration among African countries and build cross-border partnerships to achieve development in the Continent, which is facing a severe shortage of electricity supply.

Economically, the step sets up a robust base to expand investment rage in vital sectors like industry, mining and infrastructure, and contributes to creating jobs and stimulating local growth.

The gas pipeline scheme is a main pillar for development in Africa, mainly in the areas suffering from power shortage, and mirrors a future vision to ensure energy.

Morocco has adopted the two schemes, out of its keenness on achieving development in the Continent, and boosting stability and backing economic sovereignty.

This path was highlighted after Morocco had rejoined to the African Union on January 31 2017, and the assertion of King Mohammad VI a "new Africa" to able to change challenges into real potential of development.

On an initiative launched by the Moroccan king on the 48th anniversary of the Green March in Morocco on November 2023, the Sahel countries - Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso and Chad - joined the Atlantic Ocean to help them develop their infrastructure and link them to Morocco's road networks, ports and rails to reach the Atlantic Ocean.

This initiative provides not only infrastructure of energy but it paves also the way for wide economic transformation in the region and enhances trade exchange between the Sahel countries and the world to reach global markets.

On this regard, foreign ministers of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger affirmed their commitment to accelerating implementing the Moroccan initiative to enable the non-sea Sahel states to access to the Atlantic Ocean through Morocco.

The gas pipeline will be extended along West Africa coast starting from Nigeria, Benin, Togo, Ghana, the Ivory Coast, Liberia, Sierra Leone and Mauritanian reaching Morocco to be linked to the Morocco-Europe gas pipeline and the European gas network.

In her comments of the project, Morocco's Minister of Energy Transition, Mrs. Laila Bin Ali said the project boosts regional economic development and develops industry sector as well as accelerates access to power network in West Africa, the Sahel and Sahara.

The scheme along 6,800 km with a capacity of up to 30 billion cubic meters of gas annually aims to turn Morocco to be the only energy way linking Europe, Africa and the Atlantic, she noted.

The cost of two projects is evaluated at USD 25 billion, and they will benefit about 400 million and provide the region with green hydrogen.

They are part of a series of initiatives and projects that show Morocco's commitment toward Africa within an ambitious strategic vision aims to boost stability and sustainable development for an "integrated and unified Africa" able to face challenges.

