AMMAN — President of the Jordan Chamber of Commerce (JCC) Senator Khalil Hajj Tawfiq and Egypt’s Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan Khatib held talks in Berlin on Monday aimed at advancing bilateral economic, trade, and investment cooperation.

The meeting, held on the sidelines of the 14th Arab-German Economic Forum, focused on unlocking the economic potential between the two countries by promoting strategic partnerships and facilitating joint investment ventures, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The two sides emphasised the importance of transitioning Jordanian-Egyptian relations into a comprehensive economic partnership, leveraging the “long-standing” ties and complementary economic strengths of both countries.

Khatib reaffirmed Egypt’s commitment to encouraging private-sector collaboration and highlighted the need to build investment partnerships that serve mutual interests.

He also stressed the role of the private sector in driving economic growth and job creation, calling for increased engagement between business institutions in both countries and more targeted promotion of available investment opportunities.

Hajj Tawfiq reviewed the Economic Modernisation Vision (EMV) as the Kingdom’s roadmap for growth and sustainability, aimed at attracting foreign investment and expanding economic sectors.

He outlined recent reforms undertaken to improve Jordan’s business climate, enhance competitiveness and facilitate investor entry.

Hajj Tawfiq also pointed to regional partnership initiatives between Jordan and Egypt designed to support broader economic integration, citing the trilateral cooperation framework with Iraq as a platform for launching joint projects in infrastructure, energy, transport and electric grid interconnection.

Highlighting the Kingdom’s efforts to position itself as a regional logistics and investment hub, Hajj Tawfiq stressed JCC’s commitment to expanding bilateral commercial ties and tapping into emerging opportunities across various sectors.

