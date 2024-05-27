Dubai, United Arab Emirates – May 27, 2024 – In an evening that will be remembered for its profound inspiration and insightful dialogues, Sunmarke School successfully hosted the much-anticipated TEDxSunmarke event themed ‘Dream Big’ on May 23rd. During the event, the school was a hive of activity, energy, and ideas, as eight student speakers took to the stage, captivating the audience with their unique perspectives and stories under the theme 'Dream Big'. Mrs. Devika Mankani, Divisional Head & Managing Director of Regent International School & Chief Positive Psychologist of Fortes Education was the guest of honour at this event. The series of talks delivered by the students traversed a wide array of subjects, each narrating a different facet of personal ambitions, societal aspirations, and the vast potential of human creativity. From tales of individual perseverance to explorations of future technologies, each speaker brought forward their interpretation of what it means to 'Dream Big'. Devika Mankani articulated her insights by suggesting strategies that involve actively transforming self-limiting thoughts into solution focused ones, monitoring ones thoughts about their dreams and consciously replacing negative emotions with supportive motivating language towards oneself, and communicating with the friend within with encouragement. The diversity of topics not only highlighted the speakers’ depth of thought but also mirrored the varied interests and passions that thrive within the Sunmarke School community. The TEDxSunmarke event, licensed under the globally recognised TED organisation, unfolded as a testament to the power of youth expression and vision. It was an extraordinary showcase of Sunmarke School’s commitment to fostering an environment where young minds are encouraged to explore their potential and articulate their dreams.

Reflecting on the success of the event, Mr. Nicholas Rickford, Principal of Sunmarke School, shared his pride in the student organizers and speakers. "TEDxSunmarke was a resounding affirmation of our students' abilities to promote change and foster innovation. Seeing our young people so passionately advocate for their beliefs and dreams was truly inspiring. By dreaming big, they are paving the way for a future filled with hope, innovation, and transformation. This event has once again demonstrated that when given the opportunity, our students can lead the way in making a positive impact on the world."

Sunmarke School, part of Fortes Education, has long been recognized for its commitment to holistic education that nurtures not just academic excellence but also emotional and social intelligence. The school's emphasis on positive education principles is evident in its innovative curriculum, unique signature programmes, diverse extracurricular offerings, and supportive learning environment. Fortes Education, with its rich history of over four decades, continues to lead the change in crafting educational experiences that prepare students not just for exams, but for life. At the heart of the TEDxSunmarke event is TED's mission to spread ideas—a global platform that supports individuals in sharing their insights through short, powerful talks. TEDx events are independently organized but follow the same principle, fostering learning, inspiration, and wonder, and provoking conversations that matter. TEDxSunmarke encapsulated this spirit perfectly, enabling Sunmarke School’s brightest minds to contribute to this global dialogue. Sunmarke School's successful hosting of the TEDx event marks another milestone in the institution's ongoing mission to provide dynamic platforms for student expression and leadership.

-Ends-

About Sunmarke School

Sunmarke School, a part of the Fortes Education family, is a leading educational institution in Dubai known for its innovative and character-building approach to learning. Recognised as one of the top five schools in the region, Sunmarke School boasts outstanding results in both the International Baccalaureate (IB) and A-Level programmes. It also takes pride in its successful university placements and student corporate internships, testifying to its commitment to academic excellence.

The school is globally recognised as a leader in Positive Education. At Sunmarke School, students are encouraged to thrive not just intellectually, but also emotionally and socially. This holistic approach to education ensures that students are equipped with the necessary skills to navigate the challenges of the modern world confidently. Located in JVT, Sunmarke School offers a vibrant and dynamic learning environment.

About Fortes Education

Fortes Education, founded over 40 years ago by Mrs. Shakuntala Mankani, is a global leader in delivering world-class, holistic education. The organisation operates schools and early education centers that foster academic excellence, character development, and well-being. With a team of over 900 passionate educators and innovators, Fortes Education is home to two prestigious schools, Regent International School and Sunmarke School, and a leading early education brand, Jumeirah International Nursery.

Regent International School, a top-tier institution in the UAE, offers an enriched British education that emphasizes not only academic achievement but also personal growth and values. Sunmarke School, recognised as one of the most transformative schools in the Middle East, provides an ambitious, values-based education that secures top university placements for its students. Jumeirah International Nursery, with nine branches across the UAE, sets the standard for early education excellence. The cornerstone of Fortes Education's approach is Positive Education, a unique blend of Positive Psychology and best teaching practices that allow individuals, schools, and communities to flourish.