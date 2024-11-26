Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Renowned American television host and comedian, Steve Harvey, has praised Abu Dhabi’s leadership in addressing global hunger and advancing food security. In a heartfelt video message delivered during the Global Food Security Summit as part of Abu Dhabi's Global Food Week, Harvey highlighted the initiative's transformative role in reshaping global food systems.

Harvey stated, "Global Food Week is not just an event—it's a movement to ensure no one goes hungry. It’s truly inspiring to witness Abu Dhabi's unwavering commitment to innovation, sustainability, and collaboration."

Taking place under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA), Global Food Week runs from November 26–28 at ADNEC, Abu Dhabi. Organised by ADNEC in partnership with ADAFSA, this flagship event features a wide range of international activities and exhibitions that spotlight the latest innovations and technologies. It underscores the UAE’s leading role in shaping the future of global food security and agriculture, while fostering collaboration among diverse stakeholders, including producers, consumers, governments, and international organisations.

Harvey praised the leadership of Abu Dhabi and its efforts to address this critical issue, saying: "Abu Dhabi is where the future is happening now." He commended His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, for spearheading initiatives that bring together international leaders to tackle pressing global challenges.

In his address, Harvey shared a stark reminder of the global hunger issue, stating, "Today, over 800 million people—1 in 10 globally—do not know where their next meal will come from. And in 2024, with all our resources, technologies, and knowledge, that simply isn’t right."

Global Food Week will convene global experts, policymakers, and innovators to devise sustainable solutions for feeding a population projected to reach 10 billion by 2050. The event includes the Global Food Security Summit (GFSS), where leaders will discuss strategies to ensure equitable access to nutrition.

Attendees can also explore the Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition, showcasing advanced innovations such as robotic farming, lab-grown meat, and other pioneering technologies. Another highlight is the Date Palm Exhibition, which celebrates the UAE’s rich agricultural heritage and its enduring role in food security.

Harvey emphasised the unifying power of food, stating, “Food bridges cultures and unites humanity. This isn’t just about feeding people today—it’s about hope, survival, and ensuring food for generations to come.”

