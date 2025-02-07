Dubai, UAE – The countdown is on for Step Dubai 2025, the Heartbeat of Tech in MENA, which returns for its 13th edition on February 19-20, 2025 in strategic partnership with Dubai Internet City, the region’s leading technology hub and one of TECOM Group PJSC’s 10 business districts.

This year’s event is set to host over 8,000 attendees, 200+ speakers, and an impressive $9 billion USD in fund presence, solidifying Step Dubai’s reputation as the leading platform for innovation, collaboration, and growth in the tech ecosystem.

As Dubai Internet City marks 25 years of enabling the digital economy, this year’s edition of Step Dubai features five new dynamic tracks designed to highlight the most transformative trends in technology. These include:

Founders & Funders: Building successful startups and securing investment, bringing together founders, investors, and accelerators to share insights on scaling and funding in the MENA region.

Building successful startups and securing investment, bringing together founders, investors, and accelerators to share insights on scaling and funding in the MENA region. AdTech 2.0: The future of advertising, exploring how AI and programmatic technology are transforming ad campaigns, audience targeting, and brand safety.

The future of advertising, exploring how AI and programmatic technology are transforming ad campaigns, audience targeting, and brand safety. PropTech: Making its debut at Step Dubai 2025, hosted by Dubai Land Department, this track explores how innovative technologies are revolutionising real estate. From AI-driven property solutions to blockchain-powered transactions and development innovations, discover the future of urban living and investments.

Making its debut at Step Dubai 2025, hosted by Dubai Land Department, this track explores how innovative technologies are revolutionising real estate. From AI-driven property solutions to blockchain-powered transactions and development innovations, discover the future of urban living and investments. AI Agents, LLMs & Cloud : Exploring how AI is transforming industries, with a dedicated focus on cloud infrastructure, AI agents, and large language models (LLMs). This track provides a comprehensive exploration of the evolving landscape of AI technology, addressing both enterprise and cutting-edge innovations.

: Exploring how AI is transforming industries, with a dedicated focus on cloud infrastructure, AI agents, and large language models (LLMs). This track provides a comprehensive exploration of the evolving landscape of AI technology, addressing both enterprise and cutting-edge innovations. FinTech for SMBs: Empowering small-to-medium businesses with fintech solutions that streamline financial processes, reduce costs, and improve cash flow management.

The introduction of a dedicated PropTech track reflects Step Dubai’s and Dubai Internet City’s commitment to nurturing the next generation of tech-enablement across the urban environment. Through platforms such as its REES Initiative, Dubai Land Department is providing supportive infrastructure for such innovation to take shape in the real estate sector.

Majida Ali Rashid, CEO of the Real Estate Development Sector at Dubai Land Department, said: “Dubai’s hosting of leading events such as ‘Step Dubai 2025’ reaffirms its position as a global hub for innovation and technology across various sectors, including real estate. The inclusion of a PropTech track in the event reflects the rapid advancement of Dubai’s real estate sector, where technology has become a fundamental pillar in developing real estate services and enhancing the experience of investors and stakeholders.”

She added: "Dubai Land Department is at the forefront of PropTech innovation, driven by its vision to create a fully integrated digital ecosystem that supports smart solutions. It also aligns with our strategy, under the recently launched REES initiative for real estate innovation, to position Dubai on the global map in PropTech and AI-driven real estate solutions and with our ongoing efforts to enhance operational efficiency and increase market transparency.”

Commenting on the event, Ammar Al Malik, Executive Vice President of Commercial at TECOM Group and Managing Director of Dubai Internet City, said: “Entrepreneurs and innovators are the architects of a future enabled and enhanced by technology-led advancements.

“Each year, Step Dubai serves as a vital platform to unite such brilliant minds from around the world, and Dubai Internet City is upholding its 25-year legacy of fostering a collaborative environment for such talent to work, connect, and innovate at the event this year. Aligned with Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’, our ecosystem will champion enable meaningful connections, pathbreaking partnerships, and a nurturing environment for groundbreaking ideas to flourish at Step Dubai this year.”

In this edition of Step Dubai, BIM Ventures joins as a Super Partner, adding significant value to the event's ecosystem. This year’s event offers unparalleled opportunities for startups and innovators to connect with leading investors, venture capitalists, and industry decision-makers. Key highlights include The Startup Basecamp, Pitch Competition, powered by Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority, Mentor’s Corner, powered by SUMMIT OS and Investor Meetings, powered by Zest Equity.

Attendees will hear from 200+ speakers, including industry leaders like Blake Beltram, Mindbody (parent company to Classpass), Mohsen Moazami (President International at Groq), Elie Khouri (Vivium Holding), Michael Lahyani (Property Finder), Anjali Aggarwal, Head of Business GCC, Noon Payments, James Wang, General Manager UAE, Alibaba Cloud, and more to be announced.

Ray Dargham, CEO of Step, emphasised: "The global tech landscape is evolving rapidly, and AI is at its core. Step Dubai 2025 is embracing this transformation with our expanded AI track, positioning us at the forefront of this revolution. This year, we're all about fuelling the trailblazers and startups that are redefining tech's future and linking them with investors to tap into massive capital."

Alongside Dubai Internet City, a dynamic cohort of disruptive startups from in5, TECOM Group’s entrepreneurship incubator, will attend Step Dubai 2025. Among those in attendance will be planning app Lika; unified IT management and device platform, Zenadmin; custom perfume design studio, Parfumery; and PropTech specialist, Estaie. The innovative enterprises are among the community of more than 1,000 startups that have raised over AED 7.8 billion in funding since in5’s inception in 2013.

Step Dubai 2025 will take place at Dubai Internet City, a vibrant community that has enabled the region’s digital transformation for more than 25 years and is home to more than 4,000 customers, including multinational corporations, start-ups, and Fortune 500s such as Microsoft, Google, and Nvidia, in addition to more than 31,000 professionals.

Dubai Internet City is part of TECOM Group’s portfolio of business destinations, which also includes Dubai Media City, Dubai Studio City, Dubai Production City, Dubai Knowledge Park, Dubai International Academic City, Dubai Science Park, Dubai Industrial City, and Dubai Design District (d3).

Tickets Now Available

Tickets for Step Dubai 2025 are now available for purchase here, while startups can submit their applications here.

Stay tuned for exciting updates as Step Dubai 2025 draws closer. Learn more here and follow Step Dubai on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and Youtube to stay in the loop.

About Step Dubai

Step Dubai, the Heartbeat of Tech in MENA, is held annually within the city’s innovation and technology hub, Dubai Internet City. It marks the convergence of innovation, knowledge, and unique opportunities, uniting over 8,000 attendees, 400 pioneering startups, 100 companies, 9 billion USD of funding and more than 200 influential speakers.

The festival serves as a nexus for entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and curious minds, fostering connections and collaborations in the ever-evolving domains of tech and entrepreneurship. Showcasing five dedicated tracks spanning various industries and an esteemed roster of experts, Step Dubai consistently provides an unrivalled experience each year, inviting exploration into the future of tech.

For more information and to book tickets for Step Dubai 2025 from 19-20 February visit https://dubai.stepconference.com.

For media inquiries, please contact tryph@thebrillcollective.com / susan@thebrillcollective.com

About Step

Known for hosting epic startup events including Step Dubai, Step San Francisco and Step Riyadh, Step is a dynamic platform that ignites connections between startups, tech enthusiasts, and investors, fostering a thriving community, driving innovation, and creating real-world interactions.

With a unique, founder-focused ethos, Step’s events offer vibrant, community-driven experiences in a relaxed, festival-like atmosphere. Founders, investors, and brands come together for unparalleled networking opportunities, transformative insights, and genuine moments of collaboration and growth.

Driven by a vision to expand globally and nurture startup ecosystems worldwide, Step is more than just an event organiser—it’s a catalyst for change.

About Dubai Internet City

Dubai Internet City, one of TECOM Group PJSC’s 10 business districts, is the cornerstone of the dynamic regional digital economy. The pioneering hub has fostered the growth of more than 4,000 businesses and a vibrant community of 31,000 professionals since its establishment in 1999. Driving innovation across diverse sectors, Dubai Internet City has served as a strategic uniting platform for multinational firms, Fortune 500 leaders, and agile start-ups for 25 years by enabling collaboration, cutting-edge advancements, and sustained growth.

For more information, please visit www.dic.ae.