Dubai, UAE: Step Conference, Dubai's leading tech festival is gearing up for its 12th edition on February 21st and 22nd at Dubai Internet City, part of TECOM Group PJSC and the region’s leading technology hub. Organized in strategic partnership with Dubai Internet City, this year's Step Conference promises to be a dynamic gathering of innovators, entrepreneurs, and investors from around the globe.

In its 12-year history, Step Conference has welcomed thousands of startups hailing from 58 different countries, with an impressive 28.5% collectively securing over $800 million in funding. In 2024, the event is poised to host more than 400 startups engaging in over 500 arranged meetings with over 150 venture capital firms, offering access to funds totaling $8.2 billion. An impressive 8,000 international participants will gather over a span of just two days, underscoring Step Conference's ongoing role in elevating Dubai's prominence on the global tech scene.

One of the main attractions featured at Step Conference 2024 will be the new Artificial Intelligence (AI) track. Aligned with the UAE National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031, which aims to transform the country into a world leader in AI, the track will feature field experts delving into the potential and challenges of this transformative technology. Concepts discussed will cover areas such as Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), Regulatory Frameworks for AI, Large Language Models (LLMs), Co-pilot Systems, and Deep Learning.

Step Conference 2024 presents an unparalleled opportunity for startups to showcase their potential. A highlight of this year's event will be the introduction of the Founder's Circle, designed specifically for startup founders seeking invaluable guidance.

Step Conference 2024 boasts an impressive speaker lineup across diverse tracks: Start, Digital, Fintech, Earth, and Wellness. Industry titans like Amjad Masad (Replit CEO), Mario Nawfal (IBC Group CEO and host of a major X space), Faraz Khalid (noon CEO), Jenny Zeng (MSA Capital founder and managing partner), and Abdulla Mashaal (Emirates NBD's Head of Open Banking) will share invaluable insights and lead vital conversations.

The conference will provide a unique platform to transform concepts into tangible achievements and forge fruitful collaborations, further establishing itself as a driving force behind the advancement of technology and entrepreneurship in the Middle East and beyond.

-Ends-

About Step Conference

Step Conference is Dubai's largest tech festival, held annually within the city’s innovation and technology hub, Dubai Internet City. It marks the convergence of innovation, knowledge, and unique opportunities, uniting over 8,000 attendees, 400 pioneering startups, and hosting more than 250 influential speakers.

The monumental event serves as a nexus for entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and curious minds, fostering connections and collaborations in the ever-evolving domains of tech and entrepreneurship. Showcasing six dedicated tracks spanning various industries and an esteemed roster of experts, Step Conference consistently provides an unrivalled experience each year, inviting exploration into the future of innovation.

For more information and to book tickets visit https://dubai.stepconference.com.

For media inquiries, please contact ann@thebrillcollective.com / tryph@thebrillcollective.com

About TECOM Group PJSC

TECOM Group has been developing strategic, sector-focused business districts across the emirate of Dubai since 1999. TECOM Group is well-positioned to continue playing an integral role in cementing Dubai’s status as a global business and talent hub.

The TECOM Group portfolio consists of 10 business districts catering to 6 vital knowledge-based economic sectors, including design, education, manufacturing, media, science, and technology. The Group provides a varied and tailor-made leasing portfolio – which includes offices, co-working spaces, warehouses and land – to over 10,800 customers and more than 105,000 professionals.

TECOM Group offers additional value-added services to deliver a competitive and attractive environment for businesses and entrepreneurs to thrive in and to facilitate engagement between the districts’ community members. Government and corporate services are made available through an integrated smart services platform, “axs”, which enhances ease of doing business and provides community members with a seamless experience.

TECOM Group also provides industry specialised facilities, including media production studios, laboratories and higher education campuses. in5, its enabling platform for entrepreneurs and start-ups, offers innovation centres supporting tech, media, and design start-ups and SMEs. Its future-focused co-working spaces D/Quarters deliver stimulating work environments for tenants, and the “GoFreelance” package serves freelance talents.

For more information, please visit: www.tecomgroup.ae