Salalah- As Oman prepares for the annual khareef season in Dhofar, the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion (MoCIIP) has confirmed full readiness for what is among the sultanate’s most important economic and tourism periods.

With large numbers of local and international visitors expected, the ministry has rolled out a detailed plan to strengthen commercial oversight, boost investor confidence and safeguard consumer interests.

Mohammed bin Khalifa al Badrani, Director-General of the Directorate General of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion in Dhofar, told Muscat Daily that inspections have been stepped up across markets, hotels, restaurants and other service providers to ensure they meet legal and professional standards.

Teams are monitoring operations to ensure compliance with consumer protection and health regulations. Checks were launched ahead of the season to verify that businesses are ready and meeting requirements.

The ministry, working with sector partners, has also held awareness workshops for business owners to improve service quality and raise awareness about consumer rights.

Badrani said Dhofar continues to see robust commercial growth. In the first quarter of 2025 alone, 1,217 new investors were recorded, with 88 commercial registrations issued. The construction sector led activity with 2,100 licences issued, compared to 1,274 during the same period in 2024.

To ensure smooth operations, the ministry is coordinating with Dhofar Municipality, Royal Oman Police, the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Consumer Protection Authority. Joint teams are monitoring fuel stations, verifying the supply and pricing of goods and ensuring businesses follow environmental and health rules.

Public awareness campaigns have been launched to encourage responsible consumer behaviour and discourage bad practices. A 24-hour hotline is in place to handle consumer queries and complaints.

Badrani stressed that the khareef plan supports wider economic goals for Dhofar. “The khareef season is a strategic platform to showcase Dhofar’s economic potential,” he said.

