DUBAI, UAE/PRNewswire/ -- Step Conference 2023, the leading technology festival for emerging markets, is introducing the Earth Track for the first time this year, powered by C3 - Companies Creating Change. The conference will bring together more than 400 global startups, hundreds of global investors and more than 8,000 attendees on 22-23 February and is presented by Dubai Internet City, a leading technology hub and a member of TECOM Group PJSC.

In line with the announcement of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan that 2023 will be the 'Year of Sustainability' in the UAE, Step is launching a new strategic forum, the 'Earth Track'. Discussions in the Earth Track will focus on financing a net-zero future, the realities of a circular economy, edtech, health-tech and web3, amongst others.

Ammar Al Malik, Executive Vice President – Commercial, TECOM Group, said: "A sustainable future is digitally driven. As digital transformation touches all industries, the tech sector must lead the change for innovative solutions to pressing environmental problems. With the Earth Track, Step is leveraging its platform to start a conversation that involves innovators, policymakers, investors, and corporate decision-makers. We are delighted to support Step since this new chapter aligns with Dubai Internet City's values of collaboration and innovation for the greater good. Not only do we hope to see impactful partnerships and insights come from this year's conference, but we also believe it demonstrates how the UAE champions sustainability and carbon neutrality."

"We are excited to be introducing the Earth Track at Step, bringing together some of the region's most innovative start-up founders, experts, and investors to put impact and sustainability at the centre stage of the entrepreneurship and investing scene," said C3 founder Medea Nocentini.

"The event will also mark C3's 10th anniversary and give us a platform to announce C3's new vision for the next decade," she added.

"This year, Step is tackling the impact of sustainable technology. This forum will deal with key environmental and sustainability issues and its impact on people, technology, and businesses. This will form a platform for experts, researchers, and industry leaders to share knowledge and insights on how to address the challenges facing our planet, promote sustainable solutions, and lead the conversation with entrepreneurs and investors on these important topics. With the UAE hosting COP28 in November, the President's announcement of the Year of Sustainability, coupled with the UAE Vision 2030 and its plans to reach net-zero GHG emissions by 2050, the UAE and its neighbouring GCC countries and the wider Arab region are playing a front and centre role in the global climate action agenda," said Ray Dargham, CEO of Step.

Other tracks include topics such as 'Backlash of IPOs and exits', 'Failing at branded content', and 'Is the MENA region prepared to foster climate tech innovation?'. Global tech leaders including Sequoia´s G.V. Ravishankar, Silicon Valley Bank's Priya Rajan, and Laila Bin Hareb, founder of Alive Holistic, are included in this year's line-up of inspirational speakers.