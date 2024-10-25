Now in its seventh year, the flagship event took place at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Centre, under the theme ‘Invest in Health’.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - stc Group, Saudi Arabia’s leading digital enabler, successfully showcased its cutting-edge digital health solutions at the Global Health Exhibition (GHE) this week, forging several notable partnerships poised to significantly advance and strengthen the kingdom’s healthcare sector.

The exhibition, now in its seventh year, took place at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Centre under the theme ‘Invest in Health’. It offers an opportunity for government officials, industry experts, and healthcare professionals to come together to discuss transformative investments in Saudi Arabia’s healthcare sector.

The Group signed several significant agreements aimed at revolutionizing healthcare across Saudi Arabia. These partnerships align with the Vision 2030 goals and highlight stc Group's pivotal role in driving digital transformation in the healthcare sector. The agreements signed included:

Ministry of National Guard Health Affairs

Guided by Saudi Arabia’s ambitions to improve the quality of services, increase healthcare access for all, and adopt advanced digital health solutions, stc Group also announced a partnership with the Ministry of National Guard Health Affairs. This new partnership will support medical diagnoses with the latest AI solutions. It will enhance clinical decision-making through AI-driven data analysis, and foster collaboration between clinical and technical teams in both medical and non-medical AI fields.

Automated Medication Dispensing Machines for the Ministry of Health

stc Group announced an agreement to automate medication dispensing machines across hospitals, government centers and public places in the kingdom. The service will also assist in remote areas, actively supporting the ongoing digital health transformation and enhancing the patient experience.

Transforming the Ministry of Health

stc Group announced two contracts to deliver the national PACs Tele ICU project to transform the Ministry of Health’s (MOH) technological capabilities, infrastructure, cloud services, and cybersecurity requirements. This digital health transformation, in line with Vision 2030, will revolutionize patient care across the Ministry.

NUPCO

A new partnership with the National Unified Procurement Company (NUPCO), which specializes in medical equipment supply and logistics for government entities, will integrate cutting-edge technologies into the healthcare supply chain, supporting the timely and effective delivery of medical supplies.

Dr. Mohammed AlFaqih Hospital

Through a separate partnership with Dr. Mohamed AlFaqih Hospital, stc Group will elevate the patient experience within hospital rooms, offering a more comfortable stay for patients. The in-room experience will be transformed through the integrated use of infotainment, stc tv and essential core services.

Almana Hospital

Almana Hospital has chosen stc Group as their cybersecurity operations partner in their recent managed SOC selection. Under this partnership stc Group will provide advanced threat protection and mitigation while enabling comprehensive regulatory compliance, creating a secure ecosystem.

Collaboration with Hail Health Cluster on Population Health Management

The Group showcased a successful partnership with the Hail Health Cluster on the Population Health Management. This collaboration enabled the Hail Health Cluster to raise awareness on health education, and has provided the cluster with elevated digital health solutions in line with stc Group’s digital capabilities.

stc Group’s participation in the Global Health Exhibition 2024 underscores its unwavering commitment to transforming Saudi Arabia’s healthcare landscape through innovative digital solutions and strategic partnerships. By signing these agreements with key organizations and government entities, stc Group is poised to drive significant advancements in patient care, healthcare access, and operational efficiency. These efforts align seamlessly with the Vision 2030 goals, reinforcing stc Group’s role as a pivotal enabler of digital transformation in the kingdom’s healthcare sector.

About stc Group:

stc Group is a digital enabler, offering advanced solutions and driving a role in the digitalization process. The group provides a comprehensive suite of services encompassing digital infrastructure, cloud computing, cybersecurity, Internet of Things (IoT), digital payments, digital media, and digital entertainment. The group comprises 13 subsidiaries across The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe.