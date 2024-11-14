Manama – StartUp Bahrain, the leading platform for startups in the Kingdom of Bahrain, supported by the Labour Fund (Tamkeen), recently hosted its highly anticipated StartUp Bahrain Pitch series. The event was organized in collaboration with key industry stakeholders, including the Ministry of Industry & Commerce, Bahrain Economic Development Board, and Bahrain Development Bank (BDB).

The event featured an inspiring keynote speech that focused on entrepreneurship by judging panel member William Stadlen, Chief Investment Officer at Mayfair Technology Partners, who was joined by a number of experienced local and regional judges, including: Romain Assuncao, Partner at Antler; Joe Kobrianos Chief Strategy Officer at AstroLabs; and Khalid AlSeflan, Managing Partner at Sawadi Ventures.

The event showcased five innovative Bahraini startups that included: MedBuddy, a comprehensive healthcare management platform connecting patients with healthcare providers throughout the GCC and MENA regions; Academity, a platform transforming sports academy management through streamlined, technology-driven operations that enhance communication and effectiveness in Bahrain and beyond; Photon, a Bahrain-based company that is developing sustainable, cost-effective corrosion treatment systems for the global market; Tellsaleem, a Bahraini telemedicine platform connecting GCC and MENA patients to specialized healthcare worldwide; and Sleet Media, provider of digital out-of-home advertising which offers a fast, affordable, and data-driven platform that integrates with mobile apps.

After evaluating each startup, the judges announced TellSaleem, founded by Khalid Sater, as the first place winner, while second place was awarded to Academity, led by Yara Ali. Reflecting on this remarkable achievement, Khalid Sater, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer at TellSaleem expressed gratitude for the opportunity to showcase their startup on a national stage, stating: “We had an extremely wonderful experience in the bootcamp that led to the event and learned a tremendous amount from the people that have provided continuous support for Bahrain's ecosystem to grow! Winning the competition is a steppingstone in our journey and has only ignited our passion to continue growing our startup'"

It is worth mentioning that StartUp Bahrain Pitch hosted 15 events since its launch with the purpose of offering unique opportunities to entrepreneurs in Bahrain. The initiative trained 92 entrepreneurs through a bootcamp focused on pitching and raising investments which empowered 77 entrepreneurs to pitch their innovative and diverse concepts at these events. The StartUp Bahrain Pitch events were a major success, with 21 winners emerging from a rigorous selection process conducted by local and regional experts and investors.

This event is aligned with Tamkeen’s commitment to championing innovation and empowering the startup ecosystem in Bahrain through dedicated programs and initiatives aimed at enabling entrepreneurs to expand their startups, gain entrepreneurial knowledge and expertise, and get access to the funding required for their success in their entrepreneurship journey.

