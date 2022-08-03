The stage is set for the 2022 renewal of the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup and Concert at Ascot Racecourse, UK on Saturday, 6 August which will see the return for the first time since 2019 of the multi-award winning airport retailer’s Senior Executives entertaining guests in the Berkshire course’s premier hospitality facility.

Racing behind-closed-doors in 2020 forced the cancellation of the world’s premier international jockeys’ challenge and although the event returned in 2021, Covid-19 travel restrictions prevented the attendance of Executive Vice Chairman & CEO Colm McLoughlin, Joint Chief Operating Officer Salah Tahlak and Sinead El Sibai, Senior Vice-President Marketing, who are all set to travel to the UK this week.

A change in format this year sees an even greater number of international stars taking part in the expanded competition which this year will be decided over an eight-race card.

The teams representing Great Britain & Ireland, Europe, Rest of the World and last year’s winners, The Ladies, now comprise four riders each and are captained by Jamie Spencer, Frankie Dettori, Christophe Lemaire and Hayley Turner respectively.

Colm McLoughlin said, “We are very much looking forward to returning to Ascot for the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup, an event we have supported for more than 20 years, and as title sponsor since 2006.

“The Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup has continued to evolve during our tenure and the new format provides even more opportunities for riders from all over the world to showcase their talent on this iconic international stage.”

Following the presentation of the Dubai Duty Shergar Cup trophy to the winning team, racegoers will enjoy a post-event concert headlined by Grammy Award winning Clean Bandit with multi-platinum selling band, The Hoosiers, together with Marvin Humes and Samm Henshaw also performing.

-Ends-