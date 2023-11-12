SSA encourages positive engagement and supports beneficiaries in their job seeking endeavor

Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority (SSA) is participating in Tawdheef, the leading career fair for Emiratis, held from November 13 to 15, 2023, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC).

SSA's participation at Tawdheef demonstrates in its prominent role as a link between the members of beneficiary families in Abu Dhabi and various training, education and employment platforms in the UAE.

The participation also aims to support members of beneficiary families in their job seeking endeavor and invest in inclusive and equitable employment opportunities that are accessible to all beneficiaries of SSA’s empowerment programs, in collaboration with its strategic partners. These efforts align with individuals' capacities, expertise, and skills across all ages, thus empowering them to improve their lives and ensure a better future through positive engagement, while attaining financial stability for themselves and their families.

At its stand in Tawdheef, SSA will host 6 daily workshops for members of beneficiary families in Abu Dhabi, along with individual sessions to enhance their CV writing and job seekers skills. SSA will collaborate with companies specialized in employability and job seeking skills including Taaeen Talent Development and Consulting, and Noura Al Qaseer Training & Consulting Center. This collaboration aims to motivate beneficiaries to participate in training workshops and attend Tawdheef, a platform offering numerous career opportunities.

HE Abdulla Humaid Al Ameri, Director General of SSA, said: “Our participation at Tawdheef underscores our firm belief in collaboration, integration with diverse partners, and participation in national events that provide employment and training opportunities for SSA beneficiaries as a vital step for joining the labor market. At SSA, we are committed to continuing our work to realize our wise leadership’s vision, which encourages positive engagement through active job seeking, delivering a profound impact on the financial independence and livelihood stability of families. It also bolsters close ties, solidarity, and cooperation among family members.”

“SSA’s participation in Tawdheef also demonstrates our commitment to expanding our network of strategic relationships to ensure integration with government and private sector efforts. We offer training, upskilling, education, and employment opportunities for members of beneficiary families, while developing new empowerment programs, in cooperation with our partners, to create new opportunities for beneficiaries. Furthermore, we provide them with best-in-class education, training and career opportunities through a comprehensive approach that ensures a robust social safety net for families in Abu Dhabi,” HE Al Ameri added.

HE Qasim Al-Hashimi, Executive Director of Beneficiaries Affairs at SSA, said: “Through our participation in Tawdheef, we look forward to creating job opportunities for all members of beneficiary families possessing the required skills and expertise in close collaboration with our partners. We have made remarkable achievements in advancing the skills and witnessed positive engagement from beneficiaries across various empowerment programs provided by SSA in diverse areas of training, education and employment. Today, at Tawdheef, we aim to assist members of beneficiary families who are ready to embark on their career journey, and to support them in finding suitable job opportunities that match the skills they earned through our professional training and upskilling programs.”

Mr. Yousef Mohamed, CEO of Taaeen Talent Development and Consulting, commented: “We are delighted to provide specialized workshops across various employment sectors to SSA beneficiaries. We look forward to enhancing their capabilities and skills during their job seeking journey. At Taaeen, we adopt best practices and standards in career mentorship and development. We also have extensive experience in this area, which will greatly help participants achieve their career goals and ambitions.”

Consultant Noura Al Qaseer Al Nuaimi, from the Noura Al Qaseer Training & Consulting Center, noted: “Career fairs are an opportunity that must be invested in, given the diverse array of participating institutions and companies offering employment opportunities. Therefore, we are thrilled to cooperate with SSA to provide our specialists' expertise to develop and hone the skills of beneficiaries, and prepare them for the next stage in their careers.”

Tawdheef offers members of beneficiary families the opportunity to leverage interactive workshops and panel discussions held by top professional experts, supporting them along their professional journey.

The financial social support provided by SSA is tied to beneficiaries' commitment and positive engagement with the training, upskilling, education, and employment opportunities offered by SSA. These opportunities are provided in collaboration with a distinctive network of partners and stakeholders, and within an environment that fosters synergy and partnership with all beneficiaries to equip them with the skills and expertise needed to join the labor market.