SHARJAH, UAE - The Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (now renamed SPARK) will host ‘Sharjah Next: Healthcare,’ a premier forum themed “R&D in Healthcare,” bringing together healthcare leaders from government, industry, academia, and the startup ecosystem.

The inaugural event in the ‘Sharjah Next’ series has been conceptualized as a platform for showcasing innovations in health tech, offering an immersive experience that will enable participants and visitors to feel the pulse of cutting-edge technology that is powering modern healthcare.

Spread across three interconnected venues at the vibrant technology park, including the open-air amphitheater within the complex, the international forum-cum-exhibition will serve as a meeting ground for healthcare innovators, industry leaders, medical associations, pharma and biotech leaders, academia, and government and regulatory bodies.

“Healthcare is undoubtedly one of the fastest growing sectors in the world today, driven by health technology,” says Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of SPARK. “So, to mark the launch of our ‘Sharjah Next’ series, we decided to select healthcare as the first sector to be highlighted in an innovative setting, since it forms one of the main pillars of the growth strategy of the SPARK ecosystem. We invite all those connected to the healthcare industry to be part of this event.”

Anchored in human biology, the forum maps the path from mechanisms to real-world impact across three pillars: Brain—advances in neuroscience and cognitive disorders, from AI-enabled diagnostics and neuroplasticity to precision neurology and brain–computer interfaces; Cardiovascular & Metabolic—breakthroughs spanning molecular mechanisms, precision therapeutics, innovative drug delivery, and continuous digital monitoring; and Human Body—revolutionary diagnostics and therapies, including cancer immunotherapies and next-generation delivery platforms, alongside the ethical dimensions of rapid change. This integrated design bridges the research-practice gap and accelerates cross-disciplinary convergence.

Innovation Architecture

What makes the programme’s structure particularly noteworthy is the recognition that healthcare innovation requires different types of interaction at different stages. The opening keynote panel will seek to establish intellectual credibility and sets ambitious goals. Themed panels will provide deep dives into specific areas while maintaining cross-disciplinary connections. The masterclass will provide practical skills for translating insights into action. This progression from vision to practical applications reflects mature understanding of how innovation ecosystems function.Reflecting a whole-of-ecosystem approach, strategic partnerships realized through the event include BEEAH Group, Jawaher Boston Medical District, Medcare Hospitals & Medical Centres, Emirates Health Services, Sharjah Health Authority, and University Hospital Sharjah, with the University of Sharjah and the American University of Sharjah serving as academic partners. Exhibition and networking components are integrated throughout to catalyze research collaborations, technology transfer, and investment.

https://sharjahnext.ae/en

