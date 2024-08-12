Dubai: Sovereign PRO Partner Group is pleased to announce its upcoming In-Person Forum, designed to provide essential insights and strategies for those interested in alternative residency, citizenship and tax planning. The forum will take place on 25th September2024, at The Al Massa Ballroom, The H Hotel, Dubai. People can now register for the free entry event at the official website.

The forum is curated for Emirati and expatriate professionals, investors, individuals, families, business owners, and professional service providers in the UAE and the Middle East who seek to diversify their personal and corporate residency, tax residency, and citizenship portfolios.

Attendees can expect to engage with experienced advisers from Sovereign Group’s international network. These advisers are dedicated to providing comprehensive local and international planning solutions. The event will cover comparative programmes and offer one-to-one consultations with representatives from the UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia,the UK, Gibraltar, Cyprus, Malta, Portugal, Mauritius, UAE and the Caribbean.

Ceri Pratley, Head of Residency & Citizenship Service for Sovereign PPG said "Unfortunately, not all options are often presented to the market. This combined with the fact that no two clients’ requirements or objectives are the same, means that planning and implementation must be approached on a holistic, individual basis, not from a perspective that one solution will fit all.

The Forum will provide UAE and wider GCC residents direct access to our network of international offices, experienced local teams and professional service partners and enable them to discuss, identify, develop and implement the most suitable overall strategy for their needs.”

Sovereign PRO Partner Group’s Private Client Service advisers will also be available to discuss designing and implementing structures using trusts, foundations, and companies in both domestic and overseas jurisdictions for secure, tax-efficient wealth and succession planning.

Event Details:

Name: Alternative Residency, Citizenship and Private Client Tax Planning Forum

Date: 25 September2024

Time: 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Venue: The Al Massa Ballroom, The H Hotel, One Sheikh Zayed Road, PO Box 125511, Dubai

Entry: Free – Registration Required

Registration Link: https://r1.dotdigital-pages.com/p/20YS-1FJ6/the-sovereign-group-alternative-residency-tax-residency-and-citizenship-planning-forum-dubai-weds-25th-september-2024

For registration link, other forum details please visit:

https://www.sovereigngroup.com/events/alternative-residency-tax-residency-and-citizenship-planning-forum-dubai/

About Sovereign PRO Partner Group:

Sovereign PRO Partner Group is the leading corporate services provider in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, the wider UAE, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. As part of the Sovereign Group, we also assist private clients and retirement planning services to to generate, structure and protect their income and assets in the most efficient way. Sovereign PPG key services include outsourced PRO, Visa support, HR Services, Accountancy & Bookkeeping; Payroll for LLC companies, foreign branches and rep offices as well as freezone, mainland and offshore companies. Sovereign PRO Partner Group is on a mission to provide security, transparency, speed, efficiency and local knowledge to international corporations and investors wishing to set up and run their business in the GCC.

Email Address: info@propartnergroup.com

Website: www.propartnergroup.com

LinkedIn: @PROPartnerGroup

