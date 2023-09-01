Abu Dhabi - Demonstrating its unwavering dedication to achieving exceptional academic standards and holistic student development, Sorbonne Abu Dhabi University successfully kicked off its orientation event with a warm welcome to new students. The event took place from 29 to 31 August and aimed to facilitate a seamless transition for new students into university life, ensuring that students embark on their educational journey well-prepared and informed.

The university organised separate orientation events for foundation studies students, undergraduate and postgraduate students, and the International Programme in Sports Management students, ensuring that each cohort receives designed guidance and support that will undoubtedly enhance their learning experience. With a focus on introducing newcomers to the array of facilities and services offered by the university, the Orientation Week offered a comprehensive overview of university life. Students had the unique opportunity to interact with distinguished members of the Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi faculty and staff, forging connections that will shape their academic and personal experiences.

The orientation event was not only intellectually stimulating but was also packed with recreational and educational activities that introduced students to all aspects of student life. Engaging workshops facilitated knowledge exchange among students, while interactive games and enlightening Q&A sessions added the spirit of excitement. Guided tours of the state-of-the-art facilities, including the sophisticated university library, modern classrooms, fully-equipped sports halls, and innovative laboratories, provided participants with a first-hand glimpse into the resources that will enrich their educational journey.

Off-campus, students were treated to guided outdoor explorations of iconic destinations in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and Dubai. From the magnificent Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and the cultural haven of Louvre Abu Dhabi Museum to vibrant attractions like Yas Mall, the Future Museum, and Dubai Mall, where students were offered a taste of the region's rich culture and facilities.

Mr. Eisa Al Raesi, Head of Students Affairs Department at Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, commented saying, "As the new academic year begins, and this orientation event comes to an end, we take immense pride in the success of this event, and the University's unwavering efforts to provide students with unparalleled experience and journey. Through such initiatives, we reaffirm our dedication to empowering students to excel academically and socially, while fostering a vibrant and inclusive academic environment."

The Orientation event showcased Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi's commitment to fostering a supportive and inclusive environment for all its students. The University looks forward to witnessing the remarkable achievements of its new cohort as they embark on this exciting chapter of their academic voyage.

About Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi

Sorbonne University was established in May 2006, under the patronage of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, and under license from the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK).

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi is an Emirati university that benefits from 760 years of academic experience of the prestigious Sorbonne University in Paris. The university boasts a 93,000 square meters state-of-the-art campus located in Al Reem Island.

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi follows the French Education System and Sorbonne University and University of Paris award its degrees, while all degrees are also accredited by the UAE’s Commission for Academic Accreditation.

Over 2000 students of more than 90 different nationalities have graduated from Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi to date.

