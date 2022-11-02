Abu Dhabi - Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi and The National Library and Archives celebrated the graduation of the eighth cohort of students from the Professional Certificate in Archives and Records Management held at Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi’s campus.

The celebration of this graduation ceremony is the outcome of the fruitful collaboration between Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, and the National Archives. The professional certificate in archives and records management has been developed to equip its graduates with the skills that would enable them to contribute to the consolidation of archival studies and supports efforts to strengthen the presence of qualified human calibres, as well as to train archivists to effectively fulfil their national responsibilities, and preserve records and memories of their institutions, which are part of the memory of the nation.

During his speech His Excellency Abdulla Majed Al Ali, Acting Director-General of The National Library and Archives said: “We are pleased to celebrate the graduation of the eighth cohort of students from the Professional Certificate in Archives and Records Management, and I am confident that our collaboration with Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, has now qualified them to keep up with the scientific theories, new concepts, and advanced technologies introduced into the archiving domain.

His Excellency then addressed the graduands, congratulating them and encouraging them to transfer their theoretical and practical expertise to their workplaces, he also thanked Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi for its fruitful collaboration with the National Library and Archives on the development of the various degrees in the field including the professional certificate, bachelor degree, and master degree.

Professor Silvia Serrano, Vice-Chancellor, Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, congratulated all graduands on their graduation ceremony. Serrano continued: "We are always keen to provide the highest levels of education to enhance student skills and unlock their potential. We look forward to the contribution of our graduands in the establishment of a culture of archiving and to them taking an active role in preserving records in various institutions.

“Our ongoing partnership with the National Library and Archives, which has contributed to the launch of this professional certificate aimed at developing students' knowledge and enhancing their skills in records management and archiving, stems from our shared belief in the value of empowering calibres to preserve the nation’s historical documents in line with the highest international standards in order to meet the demands of both government and private entities," Serrano added.

At the end of the ceremony, the graduands who hold positions in various institutions including the National Archives of the Kingdom of Bahrain, ADNOC, ONE ECM, and the National Library and Archives were awarded their certificates by HE Abdullah Majid Al Ali, and Prof Silvia Serrano.

The ceremony was attended by Dr Majed Al Khemeiri Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Administrative Affairs of Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, Hamad Al Mutairi, the director of the Archives Department at the National Archives of the UAE, and a number of senior officials and academics.

About Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi

Sorbonne University was established in May 2006, under the patronage of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, and under license from the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK).

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi is an Emirati university that benefits from 760 years of academic experience of the prestigious Sorbonne University in Paris. The university boasts a 93,000 square meters state-of-the-art campus located in Al Reem Island.

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi follows the French Education System and Sorbonne University and University of Paris award its degrees, while all degrees are also accredited by the UAE’s Commission for Academic Accreditation.

Over 2000 students of more than 90 different nationalities have graduated from Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi to date.

