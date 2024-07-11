Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Sole DXB, the highly anticipated youth and contemporary culture festival in the region is gearing up for a spectacular return from December 13th to 15th to Dubai Design District (d3).

Sole DXB is a Dubai-based festival owned and developed by Sole, the leading voice in the youth and contemporary culture scene. Its multiformat programming encompasses three nights and two days of live music, DJ sets, fashion, film screenings, talks, workshops, sports tournaments, youth clinics and serves as the premier experiential platform for the world’s top brands.

Last year the festival joined forces with Nas-backed entertainment company Mass Appeal, as the official partner for Hip Hop 50 in the Arab world. The 2023 edition of the festival was headlined by Busta Rhymes and saw 31K+ people, from 85+ countries, with over 100 performers, designers, speakers, and 80+ brands participating over three nights.

Throughout the years, past performers and guests have included the likes of Wu-Tang Clan, Nas, Jorja Smith, Big Daddy Kane, Oddisee, Tobe Nwigwe, Koffee, Sho Madjozi, Bas, Stormzy, Hiroshi Fujiwara, Petra Collins, Scottie Pippen, Kerby-Jean Raymond, Central Cee, Marwan Pablo, Omar Offendum, Khadija El Warzazia, Nadine El Roubi, Rapsody, Mumu Fresh and more.

Stay tuned to Sole DXB’s social media channels or sign up for their newsletter at soledxb.com, for further announcements on lineup, programming and what to expect at this year’s edition.

About Sole DXB

Sole DXB is an annual youth and contemporary cultural festival, built on its pillars of fashion, music, visuals arts and sports, that saw 31K+ people from more than 85 countries attend the December 2023 edition.

The three-day festival spans live music, workshops, film screenings, direct to consumer brand activations, exclusive and limited fashion drops, art installations, and the region’s most competitive streetball tournament.

Sole DXB is the most powerful experiential brand-building platform across the SWANA region recognised by the Business of Fashion as a cultural catalyst, contributing to the future of the global fashion industry, attracting a young, diverse, and sophisticated audience.

The ecosystem they’ve built through their experiential, content, and values-driven strategy, serves as the main bridge between a global community of 150+ brands and a rapidly expanding global audience.

About Sole

Sole is a founder-owned platform that connects communities through creativity and culture. Their mission is to use arts and culture to make cities more liveable. What started as a grassroots movement, has grown to become the leading voice for youth and contemporary culture across the SWANA region, encompassing a festival, creative agency, basketball league, and publishing business, built on the pillars of fashion, music, sports, and the visual arts.