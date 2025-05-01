Dubai, UAE —Jersey Finance, a leading international financial Centre, recently hosted an exclusive, invitation-only roundtable lunch in Dubai, bringing together industry experts to discuss the latest trends impacting the global fund industry. The event was led by An Kelles, Director for the GCC, and Elliot Refson, Head of Funds at Jersey Finance.

The roundtable facilitated in-depth discussions on several key topics, including a growing interest among high-net-worth investors and family offices in new asset classes, highlighting a growing trend for diversification. Participants also explored emerging trends in investment structuring, focusing on innovative approaches to meet evolving market demands. Strategies for private asset managers to expand their investor base were examined, emphasising the importance of outreach and engagement. Additionally, the role of the tokenisation of real-world assets was discussed as a significant factor in driving allocations to private markets, showcasing its potential to enhance liquidity and accessibility.

An Kelles, Director – GCC at Jersey Finance, remarked: “Our discussions underscored the dynamic nature of the investment landscape in the GCC region. Investors are increasingly exploring diverse asset classes, and jurisdictions like Jersey are well-positioned to provide robust and innovative solutions to meet these evolving needs.”

Elliot Refson, Head of Funds at Jersey Finance, added: “The convergence of traditional investment strategies with emerging technologies, such as asset tokenisation, presents both challenges and opportunities. Jersey's progressive regulatory framework ensures we remain at the forefront of these developments, offering a stable and forward-thinking environment for fund structuring.”

The high-profile invitation-only roundtable lunch was the perfect platform for Dubai-based investors, managers, advisers and service providers keen to stay updated on the latest funds news and trends, and engage with industry peers.

Jersey Finance also recently published a report in partnership with IFI Global titled ‘Trends in Alternative Investment’ and can be accessed here [Alternative Investing Trend In Jersey].

