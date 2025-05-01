Dubai, UAE — The 11th Annual HR Tech MENA Summit is set to return on 13th and 14th May 2025, bringing together regional and global HR leaders to explore the future of work and innovation in human capital management. The future of work is here — and it is bold, digital, and deeply human. The HR Tech MENA Summit 2025 will host the world’s most visionary minds to explore groundbreaking themes such as Digital Transformation, Wellbeing, Visionary Leadership, Agentic AI, and the Digital Handshake: Blending Tech and Touch. With 66% of organisations in the region investing in AI and 93% of CHROs regularly attending board meetings, the strategic importance of HR is more evident than ever.

As the workplace rapidly evolves in response to technology and societal shifts, the HR Tech MENA Summit is a critical platform to address the challenges and opportunities shaping tomorrow's organisations. From redefining employee experiences to integrating cutting-edge AI responsibly, the summit will offer fresh perspectives, practical strategies, and future-ready solutions. Leaders, innovators, and changemakers will converge to exchange ideas, spark conversations, and inspire action toward building more resilient, human-centric workplaces.

At HR Tech MENA Summit 2025, experts look forward to highlighting the acceleration of AI-powered HR functions — such as predictive hiring, people analytics, and automation of workflows; the rise of wellbeing-driven and human-centred digital experiences to combat burnout and foster emotional resilience; and a shift towards skill-based workforce transformation, with continuous learning and agile team structures replacing traditional models​.

Opening Keynote Speaker Dr. Oleg Konovalov, #1 Global Leading Coach and the "Da Vinci of Visionary Leadership”, emphasised, "We are here to reveal the greatness of each other. I look forward to the collaboration of the best minds in the creation of practical solutions, ideas turned into practice, and value for everyone beyond expectations. HR leaders have a critical role – to raise the giants of tomorrow! Vision allows 25-30 times greater monetary value than just a great product. I will share practical frameworks and approaches for turning their teams into visionaries and winning in the marketplace."​

Dr. Jassim Al Awadhi, Digital Transformation AI Implementation Expert, is also looking forward to interacting with the region’s top HR Heads. He says "I am eager to interact with some of the most innovative individuals influencing the future of the workforce. HR Tech MENA is particularly significant this year as we transition from the experimental phase of AI to its strategic integration into the core of our organisations. In my session, "Tech as an Enabler, Not a Replacement," I will explore using technology, particularly AI, to amplify human potential rather than replace it. Attendees will gain a practical framework for integrating automation with human-centricity, real-world examples of organisations utilising technology to establish trust, culture, and innovation capability, and insights into effective upskilling strategies. It relates to the transition from tools to transformation."​

Dr. Mostafa Ghanima, Group Human Resources Transformation Director, Saudi German Health, shared, "I'm genuinely excited about connecting with forward-thinking HR and technology leaders who are shaping the future of work. I'm particularly looking forward to practical solutions that maintain our region’s values while driving innovation. In my session, titled “KEEP CALM AND CARRY ON – Make Room for Zen Room in Your Organisation,” attendees will walk away with a powerful reminder that in the race toward digital transformation, mental clarity and emotional balance are not luxuriesgic necessities."​

Larissa Redaelli, Expert in Happydemic Leadership, Wellbeing, and Talent Development, highlighted,

"I’m looking forward to conversations that go deeper, beyond trends and tech, into how we’re truly humanising workplaces. The Summit is a space where culture, tech, and people intersect, and that’s where real transformation begins."​ Talking on what attendees expect to take away from her presentation at the Summit, she said, “Attendees will leave with practical ways to model wellbeing, embody conscious leadership, and cultivate cultures of care and vitality. Because the best ROI today isn’t just return on investment—it’s ROV: return on vitality, and ROC: return on care.”

Andrew Stotter-Brooks, Chief Learning Officer, concurred, "The summit offers a unique opportunity to engage with industry leaders, share invaluable insights, and explore the latest advancements in HR technology. The vibrant discussions, innovative solutions, and networking opportunities are all aspects that promise to make this year's event exceptional. I look forward to witnessing firsthand the pioneering technologies that will shape the future of HR in the MENA region and beyond."​

The HR Tech MENA Summit continues to be at the forefront of addressing the challenges of blending tech and touch, capitalizing on emerging trends and leveraging digital transformation to deliver value as well as wellbeing.

Sidh NC, Director, QnA International, concludes, “The HR Tech MENA Summit 2025 promises to be a landmark event for anyone passionate about the future of work. The HR Tech MENA Summit is not just about technology — it's about people. This year, we are proud to bring together global thought leaders who are reimagining the workplace with innovation, empathy, and purpose. We look forward to creating conversations that will inspire organisations to build truly future-ready, human-centric cultures."