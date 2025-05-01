Dubai – His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, inaugurated the new edition of the Global Education and Training Exhibition (GETEX 2025) this morning at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The event, recognized as the UAE’s most attended education and training exhibition this year, serves as a leading platform for education and professional development, bringing together local and international academic institutions. The exhibition will continue until May 2.

Speaking on the occasion, His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan said that GETEX 2025, now in its 41st edition, continues to play a pioneering role in empowering students to shape their academic and professional futures. He emphasized that the exhibition embodies the UAE’s vision of investing in human capital, promoting lifelong learning, and providing an advanced educational environment that aligns with global transformations in education and modern technologies.

He added: “We are pleased to witness the wide variety of academic and career options being showcased at this year’s exhibition, including traditional disciplines, applied programs, and future-oriented pathways aligned with the evolving job market. This reflects the UAE’s growing status as a global education hub, driven by flexible policies, high-quality academic institutions, and a strong commitment to innovation and development.”

His Excellency further noted that these efforts are part of the UAE’s national agenda, under the leadership and vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, to build a knowledge-based society and equip future generations with the tools of tomorrow. He affirmed that the UAE—both its leadership and people—remains committed to supporting education and preparing a generation capable of advancing national progress and contributing to humanity through knowledge and competence.

He continued: “We deeply appreciate the efforts invested in organizing this vital exhibition, and we look forward to it serving as a source of inspiration for every young man and woman striving for excellence in an ever-changing world.”

GETEX 2025, which runs over three days, offers thousands of students and parents the opportunity to meet representatives from over 30 countries. Attendees can gather detailed information about universities and programs, receive career counseling, explore international education destinations and student visa requirements, and even apply for university admission on the spot.

In light of major changes in global education policies—particularly the tightening of international student visa regulations in traditional destinations such as the UK, US, Australia, and Canada—GETEX highlights alternative study opportunities in Europe, the CIS countries, Malaysia, India, and Pakistan. The event offers a rich mix of conventional, non-traditional, and future-focused academic programs.

The UAE is emerging as a major beneficiary of this global shift, thanks to its flexible university admission policies, internationally-aligned quality standards, advanced technology integration in both public and private sectors, outstanding public safety record, and excellent global connectivity—all of which make it an increasingly attractive destination for international students.

Now in its 41st edition, GETEX is the oldest and largest education-focused exhibition in the region. Over the years, it has successfully adapted to the evolving global education landscape, enabling students to make informed decisions about their academic and professional futures.

GETEX 2025 is being held from April 30 to May 2 in Zabeel Hall 6 at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre. Entry is free of charge.

About GETEX:

Organized by International Conferences & Exhibitions (IC&E), GETEX has been the region’s premier education exhibition for over four decades. It connects students with top global and local education providers and offers real, hands-on learning experiences and knowledge-building opportunities.

