33 strategic MoUs were signed with international, regional and local partners to accelerate progress in longevity, AI, and precision health, and agreements to develop Abu Dhabi’s health system resilience

Abu Dhabi, UAE: The second edition of Abu Dhabi Global Health Week (ADGHW) concluded with a renewed commitment to transforming the way the world thinks about, invests in and supports longer healthier lives for their populations. With a focus on digital health and AI, prevention, personalisation, precision medicine, and longevity, ADGHW marked a milestone in the emirate’s mission to advance the future of health and well-being.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and curated by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), ADGHW brought together 14,290 visitors, ‏1,295 delegates from global organizations, 140 exhibitors, and 271 visionary speakers from 95 countries.

His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan attended the opening ceremony of ADGHW 2025 and toured the exhibition, underscoring the emirate’s commitment to positioning health and longevity at the centre of its national development agenda. The event also welcomed H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs, and H.E. Sheikh Shakhboot Bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Cabinet Member and Minister of State, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, UAE.

“Born from Abu Dhabi’s bold vision to transform health, ADGHW connects people, possibilities, and purpose. With leaders from policy, research, technology, and care uniting here to shape the future of health together, together we are moving the conversation – from prevention and diagnostics to longevity and healthspan. With Abu Dhabi’s commitment to good health for all, underpinned by collaboration, innovation, data-led insights and action, health knows no boundaries” stated His Excellency Mansoor Mansoori, Chairman of Department of Health-Abu Dhabi.

In addition, high-level global delegation of health and policy leaders joined the discussions at the event, with 11 international Government Ministers and representatives including H.E. Abdulrahman bin Mohamed Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, UAE; H.E. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, UAE; H.E. Anahit Avanesyan, Minister of Health, Armenia; H.E. Dr. Jaleela bint AlSayed Jawad Hasan, Minister of Health, Bahrain; H.E. Dr. Khaled Abdel-Ghaffar, Deputy Prime Minister for Human Development and Minister of Health & Population, Egypt; H.E. Dr. Mikheil Sarjveladze, Minister of Health, Georgia; H.E. Adonis Georgiadis, Minister of Health, Greece; H.E. Prof. Feras Hawari, Minister of Health, Jordan; H.E. Pradip Paudel, Minister for Health and Population, Nepal; H.E. Dr. Yoonsoon Jung, Deputy Minister for Healthcare Policy, Republic of Korea; and H.E. Mikhail Murashko, Minister of Health, Russia.

Among the other distinguished participants were Ms. Leymah Gbowee, Nobel Peace Prize laureate and Liberian Peace and Women's Rights Activist; Director Generals of International Organisations such as Gavi, and the Africa Centres of Disease Control; 13 chairpersons, 49 founders, CEOs, managing directors and general managers, 17 Presidents and Vice Presidents, and 22 senior academics, research leaders, and specialised executives.

The programme featured 69 sessions and facilitated the signing of 33 strategic Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs), aimed at advancing data-driven health systems that leverage artificial intelligence (AI) and predictive analytics to detect, prevent, and manage diseases; extending healthy lifespans through innovations in precision medicine, early intervention, and personalised care; building more resilient and equitable healthcare ecosystems that are sustainable, future-ready, and inclusive; and accelerating investment in life sciences to scale innovation where it is most needed.

These cross-sector, cross-border collaborations, with partners including M42, PureHealth, Illumina, New York University Abu Dhabi (NYUAD), Khalifa University, Institute for Healthier Living Abu Dhabi (IHLAD), GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), Masdar City, Southwest Texas Regional Advisory Council (STRAC), Gilead Sciences and others, demonstrate Abu Dhabi’s growing role as a trusted global health convener and a driving force behind scalable, future-focused solutions.

Comments from speakers during the Forum@ ADGHW included:

“ Collaboration is the strongest currency we have. Across private, public, and global organisations — we can only solve this together. ” – Anil Soni, CEO of the World Health Organization (WHO) Foundation

” – Anil Soni, CEO of the World Health Organization (WHO) Foundation " Health is not a privilege—it is a fundamental human right. Our mission is to provide affordable, high-quality care regardless of socioeconomic status or background. " – H.E. Dr. Khaled Abdel-Ghaffar, Deputy Prime Minister for Human Development and Minister of Health & Population, Egypt

" – H.E. Dr. Khaled Abdel-Ghaffar, Deputy Prime Minister for Human Development and Minister of Health & Population, Egypt "The right to health is a blueprint for a shared vision—one where health is accessible, acceptable, and of high quality for all people." – Dr. Tlaleng Mofokeng, UN Special Rapporteur on the Right to Health, United Nations, South Africa

Dr. Tlaleng Mofokeng, UN Special Rapporteur on the Right to Health, United Nations, South Africa “We know that prevention is cheaper than treatment. We know that data can guide more efficient spending. But we also know that this requires courage — because the investments we make today won’t always show results immediately. Still, we must make them.” – Her Excellency Anahit Avanesyan, Minister of Health, Armenia

Her Excellency Anahit Avanesyan, Minister of Health, Armenia "People aren’t chasing immortality, they just want to know that in their 80s or 90s, they can play with their grandchildren, travel without pain, and live without chronic disease. That’s healthspan." – Dr. Peter Attia, Physician, Podcast host, and Author, USA

Dr. Peter Attia, Physician, Podcast host, and Author, USA "We need to shift from reactive treatment to real-time coaching. When personalised data drives behavior, we can transform prevention from a concept into a daily habit." – Elena Bonfiglioli, Global Business Leader, General Manager, Healthcare, Pharma, and Life Sciences, Microsoft, Belgium

Elena Bonfiglioli, Global Business Leader, General Manager, Healthcare, Pharma, and Life Sciences, Microsoft, Belgium “If we want to shift from lifespan to healthspan, we need to create a culture of movement as a lifestyle—not just something you do a few times a week in the gym, but something embedded in daily life. That includes nutrition, sleep, relaxation, and social wellness.” – Nerio Alessandri, Founder & CEO Technogym, Italy

Nerio Alessandri, Founder & CEO Technogym, Italy “AI is not a silver bullet, but it is a critical enabler … We must use AI to drive efficiency, equity, and innovation. But above all, we must shift our mindset: healthcare is not a cost to contain — it’s an investment in national resilience.” – Michel Demaré, Chairman, AstraZeneca, Switzerland

Key highlights from ADGHW 2025 include:

The convening of senior international government officials at the Health Leaders Roundtable to discuss the challenges and opportunities in unlocking the potential of artificial intelligence (AI), and explored key principles in the governance of AI in healthcare.

The launch of the Health, Endurance, Longevity and Medicine (HELM) cluster, developed by the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, the Abu Dhabi Investment Office and the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, designed to drive healthcare innovation, attract international investment, and deliver lasting benefits to global populations.

The launch of a first-of-its-kind Declaration on Longevity and Precision Health, laying out a global agenda to extend not just lifespan, but healthspan.

The inauguration of a regional vaccine hub following the signing of a MoU between DoH and leading biopharma company GSK at ADGHW 2024.

The unveiling of the AI-powered Population Health Intelligence Framework, the world’s first true learning health system capable of continuously predicting, preventing, and responding to public health challenges.

A new white paper from Abu Dhabi Public Health Center and McKinsey Health Institute addressing the roadmap to improved metabolic health, sharing evidence-based solutions from Abu Dhabi.

The launch of a comprehensive report titled 'Genomics For Longevity' that explores the transformative potential of genomics in enhancing clinical outcomes, driving economic growth, and supporting Abu Dhabi's strategic vision for precision medicine.

These collaborations reflect Abu Dhabi’s role as a trusted global health convener and underscore the importance of bold, future-focused decision-making.

ADGHW also served as a launchpad for innovation. The dedicated Startup Zone and Smart Health Hackathon offered health tech startups an opportunity to directly engage with investors, mentors, and platforms to scale. The ADGHW Innovation Awards recognised pioneering contributions to health and longevity, awarding a combined $200,000 prize to solutions tackling the sector’s most pressing challenges.

As new threats emerge and longstanding challenges persist, Abu Dhabi remains committed to championing a future of health that is proactive, data-driven, and built to benefit all—reimagining what is possible for the well-being of every person, everywhere.

About Abu Dhabi Global Health Week:

Abu Dhabi Global Health Week (ADGHW) is a major government-led initiative by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH). It drives transformative innovation and collaboration under the theme 'Towards Longevity: Redefining Health and Well-being'. ADGHW serves as a year-round 'always-on' platform with a proactive approach centred around preventive, personalised, and holistic care.

About the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH):

The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi is the regulative body of the healthcare sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. Committed to ensuring excellence in healthcare, DoH monitors the health status of the population while shaping the regulatory framework for the health system.

