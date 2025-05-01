The second edition of the MEBA, officially named a side event of TOKEN2049 Dubai, the global flagship gathering for the web3 and blockchain industry

Organised by Hoko Agency Middle East, MEBA was supported by OKX, a global blockchain leader and the awards’ headline sponsor.

AI technology took centre stage, with all event assets generated by Hum(AI)n Assets – a fusion of AI speed and human creativity.

Dubai, UAE: The second edition of the Middle East Blockchain Awards (MEBA) took place on 29 April at the iconic Jumeirah Burj Al Arab in Dubai, celebrating the region’s leading innovators in the Web 3.0 space. Held on the sidelines of TOKEN2049 Dubai — the global flagship event for the Web3 and blockchain industry — the awards ceremony brought together government officials, tech pioneers, and industry leaders from around the world.

This 2025 edition of MEBA goes beyond web3 and blockchain, placing AI firmly centre stage — as this transformative technology starts to revolutionize not only web3 development, but also our global digital experience. As well as awards recognising AI innovation, all in-event content and media materials were produced by Hum(AI)n assets, a brand new project which combines the speed of AI with the very best work of human creative professionals.

Dubai was chosen to host the second edition of MEBA in recognition of its global leadership in digital innovation and blockchain adoption. With its advanced infrastructure, forward-thinking regulations, and strong government support, the city has rapidly become a thriving hub for Web3 enterprises and digital asset pioneers. Hosting MEBA in Dubai highlights the UAE’s central role in shaping the future of technology, finance, and digital transformation on a global scale.

Max Palethorpe, Founder and CEO of Hoko Agency, the official organizers of MEBA, said: “The second edition of the Middle East Blockchain Awards marks another milestone in the region’s Web3 journey. Hosting MEBA in Dubai—an epicenter for blockchain innovation—underscores the UAE’s growing influence on the global digital economy. This year’s winners have set new benchmarks in creativity, impact, and excellence, and we’re proud to celebrate the talent shaping the future of blockchain across the Middle East. We’re excited to see how this community continues to push boundaries and lead on the world stage.”

A panel of esteemed experts selected the winners across each category. The panel included Dr. Marwan Al Zarouni, CEO of AI for the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism and CEO of Dubai Blockchain Centre (DBCC); Jumana Al Darwish, award-winning social entrepreneur and founder of The Happy Box; Megan Plisky, Web3 leader and strategic advisor; Scott Melker, host of The Wolf of All Streets podcast and Crypto TownHall; Saqr Ereiqat, Secretary General of the Dubai Digital Assets Association and Co-Founder of Crypto Oasis; and Jorge Sebastiao, Co-Founder of the Global Blockchain Organization and EcoX.

Winners announced during the MEBA ceremony were:

Best GameFi Project 2025: ASTRO ARMADILLOS Best RWA Tokenization Project 2025: HASH AI Most Promising Web3 Ecosystem 2025: PROPCHAIN (powered by prop.com) Best Blockchain Development Solution 2025: CHAINSIGHT Top Crypto Influencer 2025: RAN NEUNER Best Web3 Financial Community 2025: REAL VISION Most Influential Woman in Blockchain and Crypto 2025: NIKITA SACHDEV Most Promising Crypto Media Agency 2025: CREDIBILITY X Best Blockchain Analytics Solution 2025: CRYSTAL INTELLIGENCE Most Influential Person in Blockchain and Crypto 2025: ACME WORAWAT

